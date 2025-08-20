Matt Duchene Siblings: All About Jessica Duchene

Matt Duchene is a Canadian professional ice hockey player born on January 16, 1991, in Haliburton, Ontario.

A highly skilled center, Duchene has made a significant mark in the National Hockey League (NHL) with his speed, playmaking ability, and scoring prowess.

He currently plays for the Dallas Stars, having built a reputation as a dynamic forward known for his offensive contributions and versatility on the ice.

Raised in a close-knit family with a strong athletic background, Duchene’s journey to the NHL was shaped by his early passion for hockey and the support of his loved ones.

Siblings

Matt has one sibling, an older sister named Jessica Duchene.

While Jessica has largely stayed out of the public eye, she shares a tight bond with Matt, rooted in their shared upbringing in Haliburton.

Career

Duchene’s professional hockey career began when he was selected third overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, a testament to his standout performances in junior hockey with the Brampton Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

He made his NHL debut in the 2009-10 season, quickly establishing himself as a key player for the Avalanche with his offensive flair and skating ability.

Duchene spent eight seasons with Colorado, amassing 428 points in 586 games, before being traded to the Ottawa Senators in 2017 as part of a blockbuster deal.

His time in Ottawa was brief, and in 2019, he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he showcased his scoring touch during the playoffs.

Later that year, Duchene signed with the Nashville Predators, spending four seasons with the team and contributing significantly to their offensive output.

In 2023, he joined the Dallas Stars, where he continues to be a vital part of their lineup, bringing veteran leadership and skill.

Over his career, Duchene has played over 1,000 NHL games, a milestone reflecting his durability and consistency at the highest level.

Accolades

At the junior level, Duchene earned the Bobby Smith Trophy in 2009 as the OHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year, balancing academic excellence with hockey prowess.

In the NHL, Duchene was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2010 after a stellar debut season with 55 points.

He has represented Canada internationally, winning a gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and capturing gold at the 2015 and 2016 IIHF World Championships, where his offensive contributions were pivotal.

Duchene was also selected to the NHL All-Star Game in 2011 and 2016, showcasing his status as one of the league’s top forwards.

Beyond individual honors, his consistent point production and playoff performances, including a strong showing with Columbus in 2019, underscore his reputation as a clutch performer.