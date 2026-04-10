Missing minor found murdered, decomposed body dumped in Isiolo thicket

Detectives are investigating an incident where a six-year-old minor was found dead after a suspected murder in the Rapsu area, Isiolo County.

The girl had been reported missing on April 5 before her decomposed body was discovered three days later, police said.

She was a PP1 pupil at Rapsu Primary School, police added. The motive of the murder was not immediately known.

The girl is said to have been on her way to a madrassa on the day she went missing, police said adding the body was naked when it was discovered and moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

A team of detectives from Garbatulla visited the scene as part of the probe into the murder.

Meanwhile, a police reservist was shot and wounded in a clash with gunmen who had stolen livestock in Kinna area, Isiolo County.

The victim was shot and wounded in the left leg below the knee, police said, adding he was in a stable condition after the April 8 incident.

A team was pursuing livestock that had earlier on been stolen from Mutuati area when they were ambushed.

The attackers escaped after the injured reservist’s colleagues stood their ground and engaged them in a shootout.

Dozens of more personnel have been deployed to the area to help contain the cattle rustling menace, officials said.

And police are investigating an incident where a police reservist was robbed of his rifle in an attack at a conservancy in Isiolo County.

The victim told police he was headed for a neighbour’s house within the Nakuprat-Gotu Community Conservancy when the incident happened on April 8.

Gunmen shot at him before they grabbed his AK47 rifle that had 30 bullets and escaped.

Police visited the scene and announced investigations were ongoing. The region is among those under a special multi-agency operation aimed at addressing cattle rustling menace.

The operations have addressed part of the incidents and led to recovery of dozens of illegal firearms. Cattle rustling menace has left most parts of the country insecure and poorly developed for years.