Mollie King Siblings: Meet Laura and Ellen Catherine King

Mollie Elizabeth King, born on June 4, 1987, in Wandsworth, London, England, is an English pop singer, songwriter, radio presenter, and television personality.

Best known as a member of the girl group The Saturdays, Mollie has carved out a multifaceted career in the entertainment industry.

Rased by her parents, Susan (née Wykes) and Stephen King, she grew up in a close-knit family and attended Surbiton High School in Kingston-upon-Thames, where she excelled academically despite being diagnosed with dyslexia.

Mollie initially pursued a promising skiing career, representing Great Britain as part of the British Children’s Ski Team and earning a scholarship to the British Ski Academy.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Mollie King is the youngest of three daughters born to Susan and Stephen King.

Her two older sisters, Ellen Catherine King and Laura Ann King, were both born in 1983, making them four years older than Mollie.

However, the sisters maintain a private life, and little information is publicly available about them.

Ellen King married her longtime boyfriend, Harry Thurman, in 2013, an event that marked one of the few publicly documented moments about Mollie’s siblings.

Growing up together in London, the three sisters shared a strong bond, though Ellen and Laura Ann have chosen to keep their personal and professional lives largely out of the public eye, unlike their famous younger sister.

Career

King’s career began in 2005 when she auditioned for The X Factor as part of the girl group Fallen Angelz, reaching the final stages of boot camp before elimination.

In 2007, she joined The Saturdays, a pop group that achieved significant success in the UK, with 13 Top 10 singles, including the number-one hit “What About Us” featuring Sean Paul, and five Top 10 albums on the UK Albums Chart.

The group’s debut single, “If This Is Love,” peaked at number eight, followed by hits like “Up” and “Forever Is Over,” which earned silver certifications.

The Saturdays released albums such as Chasing Lights (platinum-certified) and Living for the Weekend, and ventured into the American market with a reality show, Chasing The Saturdays, aired on E! in 2013.

After the group went on hiatus in 2014, Mollie pursued a solo career, signing with Island Records and releasing singles like “Back to You” (2016) and “Hair Down” (2017).

Beyond music, she has made a mark in broadcasting, co-hosting BBC Radio 1’s weekend show with Matt Edmondson from 2018 to 2021 and later presenting Future Pop on Thursdays.

Mollie also competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, finishing fifth, and has appeared on shows like Hollyoaks Later, The Cube, and This Morning.

Her ventures extend to fashion, with a collection for Oasis Stores called “Loved by Mollie,” and charity work, including designing shoes for Save The Children.

Accolades

As part of The Saturdays, King contributed to 13 Top 10 singles and five Top 10 albums, with “What About Us” becoming the biggest-selling single of 2013 in the UK at the time of its release.

The group’s albums, including Chasing Lights and Wordshaker, earned platinum and silver certifications from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

Mollie’s television appearances have also garnered attention, with her participation in Strictly Come Dancing showcasing her versatility and earning her a strong fan base.

In 2018, she was nominated for Best New Presenter at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (ARIAS) for her work on BBC Radio 1, recognizing her growing influence in broadcasting.

Additionally, her charitable efforts, such as raising £100,000 for the British Heart Foundation on The Cube in 2014, highlight her commitment to philanthropy.