Mombasa Court Summons Former Mandera MP Adan Haji Over Sh51 Million Graft Claims 

The Anti-corruption Court in Mombasa issued a summon to former Mandera South MP Adan Haji Sheikh to appear before it on February 13 to answer charges of corruption.

Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) said the former MP is accused that during his tenure as the Kwale county executive committee member for Tourism, he failed to disclose ties with Lofta Resort Limited, a hotel that was prequalified and awarded contracts to offer accommodation and conference services to Kwale County Government on diverse dates between May 10th 2013 and May 2017.

Further investigations revealed that Haji, his wife, Fatuma Ibrahim Roba and his son, Alibashir Adankhalif were registered as directors of Lofta Resort Limited which received a total of Sh51.4 million from the Kwale County Government in the period under review.

The summons were issued on January 30. If he fails to appear a warrant to arrest him will be issued.

For failing to declare a conflict of interest during the tendering process, Haji was found to have contravened sections 42 and 48 of the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

The anti-graft watchdog now says that the former legislator has been evading arrest since December 2023 after the director of public prosecutions gave a green light to the recommendations by EACC to charge Adan Haji before the Mombasa Anti-Corruption Court.

Following his disappearance, the EACC registered the charge sheet at the Mombasa court and has since secured summons compelling the former legislator to appear before it on February 13, 2024.