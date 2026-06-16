MOWASSCO advertises senior job vacancies; here’s how to apply

Mombasa Water Supply and Sanitation Company Limited (MOWASSCO) has announced a range of senior job vacancies on both contract and permanent and pensionable terms.

In a notice dated Tuesday, June 16, 2026, the utility company said some of the positions will be offered on a five-year contract, while others will be on permanent and pensionable terms.

Under the contract arrangement, the company is seeking to recruit a Managing Director, General Manager – Engineering & Strategy, and General Manager – Finance, with one position available for each role.

On permanent and pensionable terms, MOWASSCO is recruiting a Finance Manager, Human Resource Manager, and Manager Supply Chain Management, with one position for each post.

Interested applicants are advised to access detailed job descriptions and requirements on the company’s website, www.mombasawater.co.ke.

Applications should be submitted to reach the company on or before Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Applicants are required to attach a detailed CV, academic certificates, registration certificates, valid practising licences, and a copy of the national identity card. Candidates must also meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution and provide clearance certificates from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The company noted that gender, ethnicity, disability, and regional balance considerations will be applied during the recruitment process. Canvassing, whether direct or indirect, will lead to automatic disqualification.

“Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted through our official lines indicated in this advertisement,” the notice reads.

Applications, whether online or hard copy, should be sent to info@mombasawater.co.ke, clearly indicating the vacancy number, and addressed to: The Managing Director, Mombasa Water Supply and Sanitation Co. Ltd, P.O. Box 1100–80100, Mombasa.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, July 8, 2026.