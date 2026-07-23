MP Manduku declares second-term bid, vows bigger development push for Nyaribari Masaba

Nyaribari Masaba MP Dr Daniel Manduku on Thursday declared his intention to seek a second term, saying his first stint in Parliament has laid a solid foundation for accelerated development across the constituency.

Speaking during a consultative forum at Rionsune in Borabu, attended by more than 1,000 residents from Nyaribari Masaba, Dr Manduku said he remains committed to delivering more transformative projects if re-elected in the 2027 General Election.

“I am ready to serve you even better in my second term in Parliament. We have made significant progress, but there is still more work to be done. My focus remains on improving education and roads,” he told the gathering.

The legislator said his administration has prioritised the expansion of school infrastructure, bursaries for needy students, rehabilitation of roads and improved access to essential services across all wards of the constituency.

“Development should be driven by the priorities of wananchi, not politicians. Every voice matters, and we will continue engaging residents before implementing major projects,” he said.

Dr Manduku pledged to continue lobbying the national government for additional resources to expand infrastructure, strengthen healthcare services and create more economic opportunities for youth and women.

He said he would personally follow up on the planned tarmacking of the Nyanturago–Ekona road and other roads earmarked for upgrading, noting that a reliable road network is critical for trade, agriculture and access to essential services.

“I will personally follow up the planned tarmacking of the Nyanturago–Ekona road and other roads earmarked for upgrading because good roads are the backbone of trade, agriculture and access to essential services,” he said.

Residents at the meeting also lauded the MP’s programme to replace grass-thatched houses across the constituency.

The initiative has transformed the lives of many elderly people, widows and low-income families by replacing dilapidated grass-thatched structures with decent iron-sheet-roofed homes.

“We have witnessed a remarkable change in our villages. Families that lived in leaking grass-thatched houses now have decent homes. This programme has restored hope and dignity to many people,” said Grace Moraa from Gesicho.

Jane Moraa, whose elderly mother benefited from the initiative, said the project had significantly improved her family’s quality of life.

“My mother no longer worries whenever it rains. The new house is safe and has given her peace of mind. We thank Dr Manduku for remembering the less fortunate,” she said.

Dr Manduku said no family should continue living in unsafe and undignified housing.

“Our goal is to ensure that every family in Nyaribari Masaba lives in a decent home. Development is not just about roads and classrooms; it is also about restoring dignity to our people,” he said.

He said the programme targets the most vulnerable members of society, including the elderly, widows and persons living with disabilities, adding that more beneficiaries will be identified through public participation.

The MP said the housing initiative complements other development programmes in education, road improvement, water supply and healthcare.

“We are determined to uplift the living standards of our people. We will continue working with the community to identify deserving families and mobilise resources to support them,” he said.

Dr Manduku, who is also rallying support for President William Ruto’s re-election bid, urged residents to remain united and reject divisive politics as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.

He said peace, unity and accountability are essential for sustaining development in Nyaribari Masaba, adding that leaders should focus on delivering tangible results rather than engaging in political confrontation.