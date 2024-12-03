Nairobi County Establishes Liquor Licensing Directorate To Boost Alcohol Regulation

Nairobi County has unveiled a new Directorate of Liquor Licensing to regulate, monitor, and enforce alcohol-related policies across the county.

The move follows amendments to the Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Act 2014 and the approval of the Nairobi City County Liquor Act 2024.

The County Chief Executives led by Governor John Sakaja emphasized the importance of the reforms in addressing gaps in alcohol control.

“The cabinet has approved amendments to the Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Act 2014 and endorsed the Nairobi City County Liquor Act 2024. This pivotal legislation aligns with the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and provides a modern framework for managing Nairobi’s dynamic alcoholic drinks industry,” they said.

The county has introduced several initiatives to strengthen alcohol regulation.

These include creating a centralized electronic and manual registry for all alcohol-related businesses and mandating health and legal warning signs in alcohol outlets to enhance consumer awareness.

The measures also prohibit alcohol sales via vending machines to prevent underage access. Nairobi County has pledged to conduct public education campaigns on responsible alcohol consumption and health risks.

In March 2024, the county revised liquor licensing fees, a move that came after concerns raised by the Bar Hotels and Liquor Traders Association of Kenya (BALITA) over the high cost of operations amid a tough economic climate.

To ease the financial burden, Nairobi County Executive for Finance Charles Kerich issued waivers on certain charges for the 2023-2024 financial year. According to a gazette notice dated February 22, 2024, the waivers significantly reduced licensing fees for alcohol retailers.

Under the Nairobi County Finance Act 2023, annual fees for general retail alcoholic drinks premises had been increased from Sh25,000 to Sh100,000. With the waiver, these retailers will now pay Sh25,000, reflecting a 75% reduction. Medium bar licenses were reduced to Sh35,000 from Sh100,000, while bar and restaurant licenses now cost Sh50,000, a 50% reduction from Sh100,000.

