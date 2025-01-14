Close Menu
    Nairobi County Issues New Directives To Matatu Owners And Businesses

    Nairobi County has issued new directives to matatu owners and the business community to enhance cleanliness in the city.

    In a notice dated January 13, 2025, County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria stated that matatus left at stages overnight hinder cleaning efforts.

    “The Nairobi City Government has observed that many matatu stages remain occupied by vehicles during the night, hindering cleaning activities,” the notice read.

    Mosiria also highlighted concerns over poorly maintained vehicles, abandoned vehicles, and improper waste management by some operators, which contribute to environmental degradation.

    He directed all matatus to vacate stages during nighttime cleaning hours and urged operators to maintain their vehicles, subscribe to waste management services, and properly manage waste generated by their operations.

    Abandoned vehicles within the city are to be removed immediately. Additionally, unnecessary hooting and loud music have been discouraged.

    The county also addressed the business community, noting that many buildings lack adequate waste receptacles and are not subscribed to licensed waste management service providers.

    Businesses were instructed to install proper waste bins, subscribe to authorized waste services, and ensure cleanliness within a 10-meter radius of their premises.

     

