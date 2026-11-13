Nigerian university in mourning after four students die at post-exam party

Four Nigerian students died after attending a party in the south-eastern town of Nsukka to celebrate the end of their final exams.

The cause of death has not been confirmed but police spokesman Daniel Ndukwe said the two men and two women had reportedly fallen ill after consuming alcoholic drinks at the party.

The University of Nigeria Nsukka has declared three days of mourning, during which academic and social activities will be suspended.

The tragedy comes amid a wider crackdown on fake and adulterated alcoholic drinks in Nigeria, where the food and drug regulator has been raiding suspected producers of unsafe food and beverages.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simon Ortuanya, said the university had received a distress call at 22:00 on Wednesday, and sent security personnel to a house party at Praise Lodge, outside the campus in Nsukka’s Hilltop area.

“The preliminary investigation and interim report point to alleged alcohol abuse or drug paraphernalia and things like that. But we are not conclusive on those matters,” he said.

He described the deaths as “tragic and painful”.

“As a community, we mourn, not just alone, we mourn with the families, the parents that have suffered these years to train the men and women in their studies,” he said.

Ortuanya also announced a ban on signing-out celebrations, which are commonly held by final-year students to mark the completion of their studies.

The celebrations often involve parties, dancing, photographs and friends signing one another’s shirts. He urged students to use graduation as a time to reflect on their university experience and prepare for life beyond campus.

The university said it was working with security agencies to establish what had caused the deaths.

The police have also launched an investigation. They said alcoholic drinks had been recovered from the scene and the bodies taken to a mortuary for autopsies.

The investigation comes amid wider concerns about unsafe alcoholic drinks in Nigeria.

In September, dozens of people fell ill after consuming locally made alcoholic drinks and herbal mixtures in communities across Ondo State, south-west Nigeria.

More than 11 people died in the Araromi-Obu area, while more than 50 others were hospitalised.

Investigations found that some of the drinks had been contaminated with methanol, a highly toxic form of alcohol that can cause blindness and death.

Nigeria’s food and drug regulator, Nafdac, reported more than 150 cases, including 48 confirmed deaths. More than 80 people were hospitalised, and five lost their sight.

The regulator has been carrying out raids across the country, targeting facilities suspected of producing fake or adulterated alcoholic drinks, food and beverages.

Nigeria has long struggled with the sale of unsafe and adulterated products, which campaigners warn pose a serious threat to public health.

By BBC News