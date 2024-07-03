One Killed, Five Wounded in Fight Over Control of Toilet Fee at Kibuye Market 

At least one person was stabbed to death while five others were admitted in hospitals following a clash between two groups over the control of toilets at Kibuye Market in Kisumu Town.

This follows the Monday July 1 fight between two groups over control of the five toilets at the market, police said.

Police said one group and tried to drive those on site out leaving one Mohammed Saleh Omar, 24 dead.

Another person was stabbed in the thigh and right hand finger while a second female had injuries in the thigh and shoulder.

Three others sustained multiple injuries in the chaos.

Those on-site also reacted and torched four motorcycles that the invaders had used to the place.

Police said seven suspects were arrested after the chaos.

The team investigating the attack said a knife and wooden jembe handle were also recovered at the scene.

Tension remained high in the area amid fears of more retaliatory attacks.

Police said they had beefed up security in the area.

The toilets are lucrative as they collect thousands of shillings daily. This is the reason groups fight for their control.

This is common in all urban areas. Groups fight to control the facilities for money.

Elsewhere, a 36-year-old man died in hospital after he sustained injuries in an assault incident in Turbo, Uasin Gishu.

The incident happened in the Murram area within the Mwamba location and involved Samuel Amsuzu.

The victim was rushed to Turbo Sub-County Hospital for treatment and later referred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, police said.

A woman suspected to be the cause of the assault was arrested while police are hunting for the main assailant, police added.

The body of the victim was booked at a local mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.