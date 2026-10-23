One killed, four injured in suspected bandit attack on Merti-Gotu road in Marsabit

One person was killed and four others injured after suspected bandits attacked a moving vehicle transporting livestock along the Merti-Gotu Road in Isiolo County.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Koto Godana, 60, who was fatally shot when armed assailants opened fire on the vehicle at Babala area, Biliqo Marara Sub-location, Kom Location, on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred at around 12:30pm when the white Mitsubishi vehicle was ferrying sheep and goats alongside cattle to Isiolo town.

Police said an unknown number of suspected gunmen ambushed the moving vehicle and opened fire, killing Godana and injuring four other occupants.

The body of the deceased was taken to Merti Sub-County Hospital for a postmortem examination before being released to his family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

The driver managed to escape the attack and save all the livestock aboard the vehicle by driving away from the scene for approximately four kilometers.

The circumstances surrounding the attack and the identities of the assailants remain under investigation.

The area is among those under an operation aimed at addressing cattle rustling.

Most of the attackers invade the area from the neighbouring counties in the worrying trend despite heavy police deployment there.

Marsabit is among those under Operation Maliza Uhalifu aimed at dealing with bandits.

The operation has managed to contain crime in the area and other counties amid persistence.

The operation targets Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Meru and Isiolo counties.

Besides retributive reaction, strategic investment and sustainable development have also taken a prominent place among the government’s planned crime control interventions for Kenya’s Northern frontier and the Kerio Valley belt.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the long-term vision is to empower the communities to actively take part in the war against animal rustling and undertake legitimate nation-building activities.