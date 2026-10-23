Boy dies after falling from fifth floor in Embakasi

A 14-year-old boy died after falling from the fifth floor of a building in the Kobil area along North Airport Road in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The deceased’s body was found on the ground floor after the incident on Thursday, October 22.

Police officers visited the scene and found the teenager lying on the ground in a face-down position, with visible injuries to the head.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers from Embakasi processed the scene as part of preliminary investigations into the incident.

The body was subsequently moved to Nairobi Funeral Home, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fall.

And a two-year-old boy has died after he was found floating in a biodigester pit within his family’s plot in Kianjai, Tigania West, Meru County.

The child was discovered by his mother on Thursday, October 22.

The boy had gone missing at approximately 1pm on the same day before his mother found him in the pit, which was about three feet deep, along Kianjai Kamoja Road.

Police officers documented the scene before retrieving the child’s lifeless body.

The body was later transferred to Cool Breeze Mortuary in Meru, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident as investigations continue.