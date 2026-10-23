Kenyan fugitive extradited to US after 13 years on the run

A Kenyan man who evaded sentencing in the United States for 13 years following his conviction over a fatal drunk-driving crash has been extradited to California to face justice.

Sancho Kibutu, also known as Sancho Kibuto and Njoroge Kibuto, was handed over to American authorities in Nairobi and flown to California following extradition proceedings facilitated by Kenya’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Kibutu was convicted on September 19, 2013, by the Superior Court of California, County of Madera, of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, contrary to Section 191.5(a) of the California Penal Code.

However, he failed to appear for sentencing and disappeared, prompting the issuance of a bench warrant for his arrest on October 28, 2013.

According to court records, Kibutu, who was 32 at the time of the offence, was driving along Golden State Boulevard when he crossed a double yellow line and collided with another vehicle.

The crash killed a 16-year-old passenger and left the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle injured.

Despite his conviction, Kibutu remained at large for more than a decade before his arrest in Nairobi on September 9, 2026, as part of extradition proceedings between Kenya and the United States.

The extradition followed a formal request by the US Department of Justice through the American Embassy in Nairobi. The process, conducted through Kenyan courts, took four weeks before the authorities completed his transfer.

The DPP said its officers, working alongside the DCI and other relevant agencies, facilitated Kibutu’s handover to US authorities in accordance with the law.

He is expected to face sentencing in California for the fatal offence.

The case highlights cooperation between Kenya and the United States in pursuing fugitives and enforcing criminal justice across international borders.

The ODPP said the extradition underscores its commitment to international legal cooperation and ensuring that individuals wanted to answer for offences in other jurisdictions are brought before the relevant authorities in accordance with the law.