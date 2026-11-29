Voters in Switzerland have accepted a proposal to ease strict arms export rules in the traditionally neutral country.

Supporters of the reform – which would allow sales to 36 Western countries even when they are at war – said it was vital to keep Switzerland’s arms industry competitive.

Opponents argued it would undermine the country’s neutrality.

Ukraine, however, will not benefit – the government says exports there are still prohibited. Russia is subject to an embargo, and because of neutrality laws Switzerland cannot send Kyiv weapons either.

Results published a few hours after polls closed at 12:00 (11:00 GMT) gave the Yes side a majority, with 54.3% of the vote to the No campaign’s 45.7%.

Currently Switzerland does not export to nations involved in armed conflicts and requires to be consulted if clients intend to transfer Swiss-made armaments elsewhere.

The amendment removes these restrictions on 36 countries including all members of the European Union and European Free Trade Association, except Liechtenstein, which has no army, as well as Argentina, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, the US and the UK.

It would also allow the sale of weapons without demanding that the country purchasing them ask permission to sell on those weapons to a third country in the future.

Parliament voted in 2025 to ease the restrictions after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine increased concerns about European security and the country’s arms exports plummeted as European buyers looked to other sources.

However, left-wing parties and NGOs forced a referendum on the issue under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy, on the basis that the move endangered Swiss neutrality and was a surrender to the arms lobby.

Centre Party official and Yes supporter Marianne Binder welcomed the projected results but described Ukraine’s exclusion as a “fly in the ointment”.

“Apparently, the population has recognized that the security situation has completely changed and that Switzerland is a country within the Western security architecture,” she told broadcaster SRF.

Amnesty International Switzerland Campaigns Manager Patrick Walder said the decision made it more likely Swiss arms would go to countries that committed war crimes and serious human rights violations.

“This ‘yes’ vote does not absolve Switzerland of its responsibility to protect human rights and international law in the context of its arms exports,” he said, quoted by broadcaster RTS.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Switzerland was the 19th largest arms exporter in the years 2021-25, with a 0.4% share of global arms exports.

By BBC News