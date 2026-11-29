The Beach Boys co-founder and singer Mike Love has died at the age of 85, his publicist has confirmed.

He died on Saturday evening surrounded by family, according to a statement. No cause of death was given, but Love was known to have been facing health issues in recent months.

Love formed the band in 1961 in California alongside his cousins, which included Brian Wilson, and a friend. He remained the only constant member of the band.

He co-wrote lyrics for many of the group’s classic hits, including California Girls, Good Vibrations and I Get Around.

The Beach Boys were one of America’s biggest bands and, according to the group’s website, went on to sell more than 100 million records globally.

“An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians,” the statement announcing his death said.

“We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans,” it added.

In a tribute on Instagram, Love’s son Mike Love Jr referenced one of the band’s most famous songs, saying: “God only knows…. How much I love you dad.”

John Stamos, who has been performing with the band since 1985, said it was “a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much”.

The Beach Boys’ founding members were Love, alongside his cousins Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson and their friend Al Jardine.

They broke out with their first album Surfin’ Safari in 1962, followed a year later by Surfin’ USA. However, their eleventh studio album Pet Sounds, released in 1966, is widely regarded as their greatest release.

Love was a mainstay of The Beach Boys for decades, touring with various iterations of the band.

But disputes between various foundingmembers of the group led it to fracture.

In the 1990s, he successfully sued Brian Wilson to receive songwriting credits on dozens of the band’s songs.

Dennis Wilson died in 1983, aged 39, while Carl Wilson died of cancer aged 51 in 1998.

Shortly after, Love leased exclusive rights to tour under the band’s name, leading to a lengthy legal battle with Jardine.

Love frequently disputed accusations that he was jealous, selfish and greedy, telling Rolling Stone in a 2016 interview, “What did I do? Why am I the villain?”

Despite this, Love reunited with Brian Wilson and Jardine, as well as early members of the band, in 2012 for both a tour and an album, That’s Why God Made The Radio, that represented his first original recordings with the band in more than 15 years.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live on Sunday morning, BBC Radio 2 presenter Tony Blackburn described The Beach Boys as his favourite band, saying he was “very sad” to hear of Love’s passing.

“With a family group like that, you’re bound to get disputes… Mike Love didn’t like the direction the band was going in, and it was alleged that he didn’t like one of their best albums of all time, the Pet Sounds album,” he said.

“But you know, that’s behind the scenes. I’m more interested in what we heard over the radio.”

Music journalist John Earls, who interviewed Love in 2024, told the station that Love had said he never wanted to retire, “and I think that’s kind of been proved really.

“He went out at the end wanting to perform and wanting to share that love with fans as much as he possibly could”.

Earls added that while Love had a “contentious, prickly reputation”, during the interview it seemed “he was at a place of acceptance and very reflective.

“He was very quick to praise everyone’s role in the band, not least Brian Wilson”

The Beach Boys were was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and received the Grammy’s lifetime achievement in 2001.

Love last appeared with The Beach Boys on 11 October at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was escorted onto the stage.

In an Instagram tribute to Love on the same day, Stamos described Love as “facing serious health challenges”.

“We hope he’ll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don’t know what the future holds. We have tonight,” he added.

When Brian Wilson, who was credited with writing most of the band’s hits, died last year, Love wrote in a tribute to his cousin that “the world lost a genius”.

“I lost a cousin by blood and my partner in music,” he added on social media.

Following Love’s death, Jardine is the only surviving founding member of The Beach Boys.

By BBC News