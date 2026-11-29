Pakistan sent army troops for deployment in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, a day after a high-level meeting of the Mecca Alliance for Defence in Islamabad, the Pakistani army said in a statement on Sunday.

The deployment “reflects Pakistan’s unwavering ⁠commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Saudi Arabia, the army statement said.

The statement about the send-off ceremony for the soldiers is the first public comment from the Pakistani military on deployments to Saudi Arabia. The troops will operate within Saudi territory under agreed commitments and the existing framework of defence cooperation, the statement said, adding the deployment aims to further strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defensive capabilities amid emerging security concerns.

The send-off follows the second ‌meeting ⁠of the Mecca Alliance for Defence’s Strategic Political and Defence Committee, held on Friday in Islamabad and attended by top civil and military leaders from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement was signed in August after the escalation ⁠in fighting between the Iran-aligned Houthi militia and Saudi-backed forces in Yemen and attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis.

Reuters reported in May that Pakistan deployed thousands of ⁠troops, a squadron of jets and other military equipment during the US-Israeli war with Iran under a previous defence pact with Saudi Arabia.

In October, ⁠Reuters reported, citing a Pakistani official, that Pakistan has deployed 30,000 to 40,000 soldiers to help Saudi Arabia defend its land borders and stop drone and missile attacks.

By Agencies