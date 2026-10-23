Karina Smirnoff has an estimated net worth of $6 million. The Ukrainian-born professional ballroom dancer built her wealth through competitive dancing, television appearances, and other entertainment projects. She is best known for her role on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, where she competed with several celebrities and won the 13th season in 2011 alongside actor J. R. Martinez.

Beyond television, Smirnoff has established an impressive record in international ballroom dancing. She has won multiple professional championships, including US National, US Open, Asian Open, and Dutch Open titles. Her success in competitive dancing and entertainment has helped her build a long career in the United States.

Karina Smirnoff Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth January 2, 1978 Place of Birth Kharkiv, Ukraine

Early Life

Karina Smirnoff was born on January 2, 1978, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, which was then part of the Soviet Union. She has Russian and Greek ancestry and grew up as an only child.

She developed an interest in ballroom dancing at an early age. By the age of 11, she was already competing in dance events. Starting young helped her develop the technical skills and discipline required for professional competition.

In 1993, Smirnoff immigrated to the United States. She attended several schools, including Nerinx Hall High School in St. Louis, Missouri, and Christopher Columbus High School in the Bronx, New York City. She later completed her secondary education at the Bronx High School of Science.

Smirnoff continued her education at Fordham University, where she graduated with degrees in economics and information systems programming. Although she pursued academic studies, professional dancing became the main focus of her career.

Career Beginnings in Professional Ballroom Dancing

Smirnoff began her competitive career by partnering with other ballroom dancers. One of her early partners was Roman Nabatov. They competed as an amateur couple before ending their partnership in early 1997.

In 1998, she began dancing with British ballroom dancer Paul Killick. Their partnership lasted until the summer of 1999. She subsequently partnered with Dutch-American dancer Louis Van Amstel. That partnership ended in late 2000.

Her most successful early partnership was with Slavik Kryklyvyy, with whom she danced from 2001 to 2005. Together, they achieved major results in international competitions and became recognised figures in professional Latin dancing.

Their performances helped establish Smirnoff as a leading competitor. After the partnership ended, she danced with Dmitri Timokhin. In 2006, the pair won first place at the Grand-Prix Dynamo in Moscow.

These achievements laid the foundation for her professional reputation and helped prepare her for a transition into mainstream television entertainment.

Major Dance Championships

Karina Smirnoff has won numerous titles during her career. Her achievements include multiple US National Professional, US Open, Asian Open, and Dutch Open championships.

She also won the UK Open and finished second at the British Open Blackpool Dance Festival. These results reflect years of competition against some of the leading dancers in the ballroom industry.

One of her notable achievements was becoming the first woman to reach the British Professional Final with three different partners. This milestone demonstrated her ability to adapt to different dancing styles while maintaining a high competitive standard.

Her championship record helped establish her name before she became widely recognised through television. It also strengthened her professional standing in the international ballroom dancing community.

Dancing with the Stars

Smirnoff joined ABC’s Dancing with the Stars in 2006 during the show’s third season. Her participation became one of the defining parts of her career and contributed significantly to her public profile.

Her first partner was actor Mario Lopez. The pair performed well throughout the competition and finished in second place. Their partnership attracted considerable attention, and Smirnoff and Lopez later dated.

In season four, she partnered with singer and actor Billy Ray Cyrus. They finished fifth. During season five, she danced with boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., finishing ninth.

She later partnered with chef Rocco DiSpirito and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, finishing ninth and tenth, respectively. Smirnoff continued competing with different celebrity partners in subsequent seasons.

She finished fifth with singer Aaron Carter and fourth with actor Ralph Macchio. These appearances helped her remain a familiar face on the programme.

Winning Season 13 With J. R. Martinez

Smirnoff achieved her biggest Dancing with the Stars success in 2011. She partnered with actor and US Army veteran J. R. Martinez during the show’s 13th season.

The pair delivered strong performances throughout the competition and won the season. Their victory marked Smirnoff’s first championship on the American version of the programme.

The win strengthened her standing as one of the show’s prominent professional dancers. It also added to her television achievements after several seasons in which she had finished near the top without securing the title.

Later Seasons

After her victory, Smirnoff continued competing with a range of celebrity partners. She finished ninth with singer Gavin DeGraw in season 14 and fifth with Olympic speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno in season 15.

In season 16, she partnered with football player Jacoby Jones. The pair finished third. She achieved another runner-up finish in season 17 with actor Corbin Bleu.

Her later partners included hockey player Sean Avery, mixed martial artist Randy Couture, jockey Victor Espinoza, and former football player Doug Flutie. She finished ninth with Flutie in season 22, which aired in 2016.

Her long run on the show gave her sustained exposure to a broad television audience. It also established her as one of the professional dancers associated with multiple seasons of the competition.

Film and Other Television Appearances

Smirnoff has worked on projects outside Dancing with the Stars. In 2004, she appeared as a dance instructor in the romantic comedy-drama Shall We Dance?, a remake of the Japanese film of the same name.

She later guest-starred in an episode of the teen sitcom Hannah Montana. These appearances allowed her to extend her work beyond ballroom competition and into scripted entertainment.

In 2016, Smirnoff joined the second season of E!’s reality television series Famously Single. The programme featured public figures discussing their relationships and dating experiences.

Other cast members included Tiffany Pollard, Malika Haqq, Chad Johnson, Calum Best, Dorothy Wang, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Her participation gave her another opportunity to reach audiences outside the ballroom dancing community.

Although these projects were separate from her competitive dancing career, they helped maintain her presence in entertainment and broadened her public profile.

Personal Life

Smirnoff’s personal life has occasionally attracted public attention. In 2009, she became engaged to fellow Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Their engagement ended after nine months.

She later dated Major League Baseball pitcher Brad Penny. The couple became engaged in late 2010 but called off their engagement in December 2011.

In early 2015, Smirnoff became engaged to entrepreneur Jason Adelman. That engagement also ended after a few months.

Smirnoff subsequently entered a relationship with Justinas Duknauskas. They have a son, Theo Gabriel, who was born in 2020.

Despite changes in her personal life, Smirnoff has maintained a professional identity built around dance, television, and entertainment.

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