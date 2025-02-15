Ons Jabeur Siblings: Get to Know Hatem, Marwen and Yasmine

Ons Jabeur is a prominent Tunisian professional tennis player, born on August 28, 1994.

She has made history as the highest-ranked African and Arab player in WTA history, achieving a career-high ranking of world No. 2 on June 27, 2022.

Jabeur has won five singles titles on the WTA Tour, including the prestigious Madrid Open in 2022, making her the first Arab or African woman to win a WTA 1000 event.

She has also reached three major finals, becoming the first African and Arab woman to contest a major singles final.

Jabeur’s journey in tennis began at the age of three, inspired by her mother.

She turned professional in her teens and gained recognition by winning a junior Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2011.

Her breakthrough on the WTA Tour came in 2017, and she has since achieved significant milestones, including being the first Arab woman to reach a major quarterfinal at the Australian Open in 2020 and winning her first WTA title at the Birmingham Classic in 2021.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ons has three older siblings, two brothers, Hatem and Marwen, and one sister, Yasmine.

All her siblings are Tunisian by nationality. While specific details about their professions or ages are not publicly available, they are known to be highly supportive of Jabeur’s tennis career.

Her family often travels to watch her matches, providing emotional support during her tournaments.

Career

Jabeur began her professional tennis career in 2010 after a successful junior run that saw her rise to prominence.

She gained early recognition by winning the 2011 French Open junior title, becoming the first Arab woman to achieve this milestone.

This victory marked her as a trailblazer for tennis players from Tunisia and the Arab world, setting the stage for her future success.

In her early years on the professional circuit, Jabeur competed primarily on the ITF circuit, where she gained valuable experience and worked to improve her ranking.

Her breakthrough moment came in 2020 when she reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

This was a historic achievement, as she became the first Arab woman to advance to this stage in a Grand Slam tournament.

Her performance at the Australian Open showcased her potential and brought her international attention.

The following year, in 2021, Jabeur took another significant step forward in her career by winning her first WTA title at the Birmingham Classic.

This victory was especially meaningful as it made her the first Tunisian and Arab woman to win a WTA title, further cementing her status as a pioneer in the sport.

In 2022, Jabeur reached new heights by advancing to two Grand Slam finals: Wimbledon and the US Open. At Wimbledon, she faced Elena Rybakina in a closely contested final.

Although she finished as the runner-up, her journey to the final was groundbreaking, making her the first African and Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final.

Later that year, she reached another Grand Slam final at the US Open, where she faced Iga Swiatek.

While she again fell just short of claiming the title, these achievements solidified her position as one of the top players in women’s tennis.

Jabeur is known for her unique and versatile playing style, which combines power with finesse.

She is particularly skilled at using drop shots, slices, and clever angles to disrupt her opponents’ rhythm.

Her creativity on the court has earned her a reputation as one of the most entertaining players to watch on the WTA Tour.

Beyond her accomplishments on the court, Jabeur has become a role model for aspiring athletes across Tunisia and the Arab world.

Her success has inspired countless young girls to pursue sports and has challenged cultural stereotypes about women in athletics.

She has received numerous accolades for her contributions to sports and society, further highlighting her impact beyond tennis.

Accolades

Jabeur has received numerous accolades throughout her tennis career, highlighting her achievements both on and off the court.

She has a career-high ranking of world No. 2, achieved on June 27, 2022, making her the highest-ranked African and Arab player in WTA history.

Jabeur has won five singles titles on the WTA Tour, including a prestigious WTA 1000 event at the 2022 Madrid Open.

Additionally, she has been a runner-up at three Grand Slam tournaments, becoming the first African and Arab woman to contest a major singles final.

In recognition of her sportsmanship and contributions to the tennis community, Jabeur has been awarded the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award and the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024).

These awards are voted on by her peers in the WTA and reflect her graciousness, respect for others, and commitment to supporting fellow players.

Jabeur’s impact extends beyond her athletic achievements; she was honored as the Arab Woman of the Year in 2019 for her contributions to sports and society.

Her accomplishments have significantly raised the profile of tennis across Africa and inspired many young athletes in the region.

Furthermore, Jabeur’s journey has been celebrated with various honors, including a postal stamp issued by Tunisia featuring her image, underscoring her status as a national icon.