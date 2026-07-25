What Is Candice Crawford Net Worth?

Candice Crawford has an estimated net worth of $10 million. She is an American former reporter and beauty queen who gained public attention through her career in television and pageantry as well as her marriage to former NFL quarterback Tony Romo.

Crawford and Romo began dating in 2009, when she was working as an intern covering the Dallas Cowboys. The couple became engaged in 2010 and married on May 28, 2011. They have three sons together.

Although she is widely recognised as Tony Romo’s wife, Crawford has built a career of her own. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri and worked as a sports reporter and anchor before moving into television hosting and lifestyle programming.

She also competed in several beauty pageants, representing Texas and Missouri. Her pageant career reached its biggest achievement in 2008 when she won the Miss Missouri competition and later represented the state at the Miss USA pageant.

Candice Crawford Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth 1986 Place of Birth Lubbock, Texas

Early Life

Candice Crawford was born in 1986 in Lubbock, Texas.

She comes from a family with connections to medicine, education and entertainment. Her father is a dermatologist, while her mother is a teacher.

Crawford’s older brother is actor Chace Crawford, who became widely known for playing Nate Archibald on the popular television series “Gossip Girl.”

Growing up in Texas, Crawford developed an interest in sports and media. Her passion eventually led her to pursue journalism and a career in television.

Education

Crawford attended the University of Missouri, where she studied journalism.

While at university, she gained practical experience in broadcast journalism by working as a sports anchor and reporter for KOMU, the local NBC affiliate.

Her experience covering sports helped her develop an understanding of television reporting and live broadcasting.

During breaks from her studies, Crawford continued building her professional experience. She secured an internship with KTVT, a Dallas television affiliate, where she covered the Dallas Cowboys for a programme called “The Blitz.”

The internship became an important stage in her career and also introduced her to the Dallas sports scene.

Crawford later expanded her television work beyond sports reporting. She hosted the Dallas guide programme “Up All Night” and co-presented the lifestyle show “The RC Project.”

Her television career helped establish her as a familiar media personality in the Dallas area before she eventually stepped away from traditional reporting.

Beauty Pageant Career

In addition to her journalism career, Candice Crawford pursued beauty pageants.

She competed in the Miss Texas Teen USA competition in 2003 and again in 2005. During her second appearance, she finished as the third runner-up.

Crawford later entered the Miss Missouri competition in 2007. She returned to the competition the following year and achieved her biggest pageant success by winning the Miss Missouri title in 2008.

Her victory earned her the opportunity to represent Missouri at the Miss USA competition.

Crawford went on to compete in Miss USA, where she finished sixth in the national competition.

Her success in pageantry added another dimension to her public profile and helped increase her visibility beyond television journalism.

Relationship With Tony Romo

Candice Crawford’s public profile grew significantly after she began dating former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

The couple reportedly met around the time Crawford was working as an intern covering the Dallas Cowboys.

They began dating in 2009 and became engaged in 2010.

The couple married on May 28, 2011, in a ceremony attended by family, friends and several high-profile personalities.

Their relationship has remained one of the better-known marriages involving a former Dallas Cowboys star.

Romo went on to build a successful second career as a television football analyst following his retirement from the NFL. His work with CBS Sports has made him one of the most recognisable sports broadcasters in the United States.

Candice Crawford’s Family

Candice Crawford and Tony Romo have three sons together.

The couple have largely maintained a private family life while raising their children. Crawford occasionally shares glimpses of family life, but she generally keeps her children away from the centre of media attention.

Her family also includes her brother, Chace Crawford, who established a successful acting career.

Chace became a household name after starring as Nate Archibald in “Gossip Girl.” He later appeared in several films and television productions, including the superhero series “The Boys.”

The Crawford family has therefore maintained a strong presence in both the entertainment and sports industries.

Personal Life

Candice Crawford has largely remained focused on her family and private life since stepping away from her earlier career in television reporting.

She continues to be recognised as the wife of Tony Romo, but her background in journalism and beauty pageants has also contributed to her public profile.

Her career journey has taken her from sports reporting and television hosting to beauty pageants and family life.

Today, Crawford and Romo live with their three sons and remain a prominent couple in Dallas social circles.

Also Read: What Is Tony Romo Net Worth?