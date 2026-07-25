What Is Tony Romo Net Worth?

Tony Romo has an estimated net worth of $80 million. The retired American football quarterback built his wealth during a 14-season NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys before becoming one of the most highly paid football broadcasters in the United States.

Romo played for the Cowboys from 2003 to 2016 after joining the team as an undrafted free agent from Eastern Illinois University. He spent his first few seasons as a backup before becoming the team’s starting quarterback in 2006.

During his NFL career, Romo became one of the most successful quarterbacks in Dallas Cowboys history. He finished his career as the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards with 34,183 and passing touchdowns with 248.

Romo was selected to four Pro Bowls and became known for his ability to extend plays and make difficult throws under pressure. His 2014 season was particularly impressive, as he led the NFL in completion percentage, passer rating and yards per attempt.

Despite his individual achievements, Romo’s career was also affected by injuries and playoff disappointments. He led the Cowboys to four playoff appearances but won only two postseason games as the team’s starting quarterback. Recurring back problems eventually forced him to retire from professional football after the 2016 season.

Following his retirement, Romo quickly established himself as a successful television broadcaster. He joined CBS Sports as its lead NFL analyst alongside Jim Nantz and became known for his ability to anticipate plays before they happened and explain complex football strategies to viewers.

Tony Romo Net Worth $80 Million Date of Birth April 21, 1980 Place of Birth San Diego, California

Tony Romo’s NFL Salary and Career Earnings

Tony Romo’s journey to becoming one of the NFL’s highest-paid players was unusual because he entered the league as an undrafted free agent.

The Dallas Cowboys signed Romo in 2003 for a reported $10,000 as a free agent. Despite going undrafted, he eventually earned approximately $130 million in NFL salary during his playing career.

His success with the Cowboys resulted in several lucrative contract extensions. In 2007, Romo signed a six-year contract extension worth $67.5 million.

As his career progressed, Romo continued to establish himself as one of the league’s top quarterbacks. In 2013, he signed another six-year contract extension with the Cowboys reportedly worth $108 million.

Romo also earned significant income through endorsement deals. One of his notable agreements came in 2008, when he signed a five-year, $10 million endorsement deal with Starter.

His combination of NFL salaries and endorsement income helped him build substantial wealth before he moved into broadcasting.

Tony Romo’s Broadcasting Salary

After retiring from the NFL, Tony Romo joined CBS Sports as a football analyst.

His transition from the football field to the broadcast booth was remarkably successful. Romo quickly became popular with viewers because of his ability to predict plays and provide detailed explanations of what was happening on the field.

During his early years with CBS, Romo reportedly earned about $4 million per year.

In early 2020, reports emerged that ESPN was interested in signing Romo in a deal that could have made him one of the highest-paid sports broadcasters in television history. The reported potential offer was estimated at between $14 million and $15 million per year.

However, Romo ultimately remained with CBS.

In February 2020, he reportedly signed a massive $180 million contract extension with CBS. The deal was reported to be worth approximately $17 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid sportscasters in television history.

The lucrative broadcasting contract has become an important part of Tony Romo’s net worth and financial success after football.

Early Life

Antonio Ramiro Romo was born on April 21, 1980, in San Diego, California.

Romo was born into a military family because his father was stationed at a United States Navy base in San Diego. The family later moved to Burlington, Wisconsin, where his father worked as a carpenter and construction worker.

As a child, Romo developed an interest in sports. He played baseball and became a member of the Little League All-Star team.

His football career began to take shape during high school, where he became the starting quarterback. He also participated in basketball, tennis and golf before graduating from high school in 1998.

Romo later attended Eastern Illinois University, where he played college football for the Panthers.

He quickly established himself as an efficient quarterback and earned several honours during his college career, including Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and All-America recognition.

His performances at Eastern Illinois helped attract the attention of NFL teams, although he ultimately went undrafted in 2003.

Tony Romo’s NFL Career

Tony Romo began his NFL career in 2003 after the Dallas Cowboys signed him as an undrafted rookie.

He initially joined the team as a third-string quarterback. Romo’s position with the Cowboys was not guaranteed, but he eventually remained with the team and gradually worked his way up the depth chart.

During his first two seasons, he saw limited action and often served as a holder on placekicks. One of his early memorable moments came in 2004 when he rushed for a game-winning touchdown against the Oakland Raiders.

By 2005, Romo had become the Cowboys’ second-string quarterback.

His breakthrough came in 2006 when he replaced veteran quarterback Drew Bledsoe as the team’s starter. Romo quickly showed that he could lead the Cowboys and helped the team secure important victories.

By 2007, he had firmly established himself as Dallas’ starting quarterback and signed a lucrative contract extension with the team.

Over the next decade, Romo became one of the most recognisable quarterbacks in the NFL. He earned four Pro Bowl selections in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2014.

The quarterback also became known for his ability to improvise and extend plays when a designed play broke down.

However, injuries frequently interrupted his career. Romo dealt with several serious injuries, including broken ribs, broken clavicles, punctured lungs and back problems.

His postseason performances also attracted criticism, particularly after several disappointing playoff exits.

Despite the setbacks, Romo remained one of the Cowboys’ most productive quarterbacks. He finished his career with 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdown passes, records that established him as one of the most statistically successful quarterbacks in franchise history.

Recurring back injuries ultimately contributed to his decision to retire from the NFL in 2017 at the age of 37.

Tony Romo’s Broadcasting Career

Tony Romo’s transition into broadcasting became one of the most successful second careers for a former NFL player.

In 2017, CBS Sports hired him as its lead NFL colour analyst alongside veteran broadcaster Jim Nantz.

Romo quickly earned widespread praise for his work in the broadcast booth.

One of his most notable skills was his ability to anticipate what teams were about to do before the play began. He frequently explained offensive formations, defensive schemes and quarterback decisions in a way that was easy for casual fans to understand.

His natural enthusiasm and detailed football knowledge also helped him connect with viewers.

Romo’s broadcasting success eventually led to a massive contract with CBS, significantly increasing his earnings after his playing career.

His work has also earned him multiple Sports Emmy nominations and established him as one of the most prominent voices in NFL broadcasting.

Tony Romo’s Endorsements

Tony Romo has earned additional income through commercial partnerships and brand endorsements.

During his NFL career, his popularity as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback made him an attractive figure for major brands.

His reported five-year, $10 million deal with Starter in 2008 was among his most notable endorsement agreements.

Endorsement income has complemented his football and broadcasting earnings and contributed to his estimated $80 million net worth.

Tony Romo’s Relationships

Tony Romo was previously in a high-profile relationship with singer and actress Jessica Simpson. The couple dated from 2007 until 2009.

Later in 2009, Romo began dating Candice Crawford, a former Miss Missouri and journalist who was working in the Dallas area.

Candice is also the younger sister of actor Chace Crawford.

Tony Romo and Candice Crawford married in May 2011. The couple have three children together.

The family has largely maintained a private life despite Romo’s high-profile career in professional football and television broadcasting.

Tony Romo’s Real Estate

Tony Romo has owned several properties during his career.

In 2008, he purchased a home in Valley Ranch, Irving, Texas, for approximately $699,000.

The 5,551-square-foot property was later sold in 2016 for around $1.05 million, giving Romo a significant return on his investment.

Romo’s primary residence is reportedly a custom-built mansion in the exclusive Glen Abbey neighbourhood in the Dallas area.

The property is reportedly a sprawling 30,000-square-foot residence that reflects the financial success he achieved during his NFL career and subsequent broadcasting career.

Also Read: Maggie Grace Net Worth