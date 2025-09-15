Oscar Isaac Siblings: Meet Michael Benjamin Hernandez and Nicole Hernandez Hammer

Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada, known professionally as Oscar Isaac, is a Guatemalan-born American actor renowned for his versatility and ability to portray complex characters across genres.

Born on March 9, 1979, in Guatemala City to a Guatemalan mother, María Eugenia Estrada Nicolle, and a Cuban father, Oscar Gonzalo Hernández-Cano, a pulmonologist, Isaac moved with his family to the United States as an infant, settling in Miami, Florida.

Raised in a multicultural household with French roots through his maternal grandfather, he grew up immersed in the arts, initially showing promise as a musician by playing lead guitar and singing vocals in the ska-punk band The Blinking Underdogs, which even shared a festival stage with Green Day.

Isaac’s career has shattered stereotypes about Latino roles in Hollywood, earning him acclaim as one of the finest actors of his generation, with Vanity Fair dubbing him the best of 2017 and The New York Times listing him among the 25 greatest of the 21st century in 2020.

Siblings

Oscar is the middle child in a tight-knit family of three siblings, all of whom have carved out notable paths in their respective fields.

His older sister, Nicole Hernandez Hammer, is a climate scientist dedicated to environmental research and advocacy, contributing to efforts in sustainability and policy that reflect the family’s Guatemalan and Cuban heritage.

The youngest, Michael Benjamin Hernandez, is a journalist who has written for outlets like the Miami New Times, including a poignant piece on his childhood with Isaac in Miami, and has dipped into acting, notably serving as Isaac’s body double in the 2022 Marvel series Moon Knight.

In that project, Hernandez portrayed Isaac’s character’s alter egos during scenes requiring multiple personalities, drawing on their shared DNA and deep understanding for authentic improvisation, which Isaac described as invaluable.

Career

Isaac’s journey into acting began humbly in the late 1990s with a minor role in the crime drama Illtown, followed by stage work in Miami productions like This Is Our Youth and Side Man under director Joseph Adler, who praised his discipline and intelligence.

To evade typecasting as a “Latino gangster,” he adopted “Isaac” as his professional surname, a nod to his mother’s maiden name, while supporting himself as a hospital orderly alongside his father.

Graduating from Juilliard in 2005, he quickly transitioned to screen work, landing his first major role as Joseph in the biblical epic The Nativity Story that same year—the film that premiered at the Vatican.

The 2000s saw him in supporting parts, including the thriller The Life Before Her Eyes, the biopic Che opposite Benicio del Toro, Ridley Scott’s Body of Lies with Leonardo DiCaprio, and Alejandro Amenábar’s Agora with Rachel Weisz.

A breakthrough came with his portrayal of East Timorese leader José Ramos-Horta in the 2009 Australian film Balibo, set during the Indonesian invasion.

The 2010s marked Isaac’s ascent to leading man status.

He stole scenes as the scheming Prince John in Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood alongside Russell Crowe, followed by a breakout in 2011 with roles in Drive as a stoic ex-convict opposite Ryan Gosling, Sucker Punch, and W.E.

His defining moment arrived in 2013 with the Coen Brothers’ Inside Llewyn Davis, where he embodied the titular struggling folk singer in a folk music-themed comedy-drama, earning widespread praise for his raw vulnerability and musical prowess.

This led to A Most Violent Year in 2014, where he played ambitious businessman Abel Morales in a tense crime drama, contributing to the character’s backstory.

Isaac’s star soared with his role as brilliant inventor Nathan in Alex Garland’s Ex Machina in 2015, the same year he joined the Star Wars sequel trilogy as the charismatic pilot Poe Dameron in The Force Awakens, reprising it in The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

He also voiced Poe in the animated Star Wars Resistance series from 2018 to 2020.

On television, Isaac led HBO’s miniseries Show Me a Hero in 2015 as real-life politician Nick Wasicsko, navigating racial tensions in Yonkers.

Later highlights include producing and starring as Mossad agent Peter Malkin in Operation Finale (2018), the sci-fi thriller Annihilation (2018) with Natalie Portman, and voicing Gomez Addams in The Addams Family animated films (2019, 2021).

In 2021, he portrayed Duke Leto Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation and starred in Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter, followed by HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage opposite Jessica Chastain.

Isaac entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022 as the titular anti-hero in Moon Knight, a role complicated by dissociative identity disorder that drew on his theatrical roots.

Recent projects include voicing Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) and starring in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein adaptation, set for release in 2025.

Throughout, Isaac has balanced film, TV, and stage—famously as Hamlet in a 2017 Public Theater production—while co-founding Mad Gene Media with his wife, Elvira Lind, to champion diverse storytelling.

Accolades

Isaac’s talent has been consistently honored, beginning with the 2007 Grace Award for Most Inspiring Performance in Movies for The Nativity Story at the MovieGuide Awards.

His role in Balibo earned him the Australian Film Institute Award (now AACTA) for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in 2009, a pivotal early win.

The 2013 Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Inside Llewyn Davis solidified his critical darling status, with Peter Travers of Rolling Stone hailing it as a career highlight.

In 2014, he secured the National Board of Review Award for Best Actor for A Most Violent Year, recognizing his nuanced portrayal of moral ambiguity.

Television brought further glory: his riveting performance in Show Me a Hero won him the 2016 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film, along with a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination.

He received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for that role.

Nominations continued with an ALMA Award nod for Favorite Movie Actor – Supporting Role for For Greater Glory in 2012 and an Imagen Award for Best Actor – Television in 2016.

Broader recognition includes Vanity Fair’s 2017 proclamation of him as the best actor of his generation and The New York Times’ 2020 inclusion among the 25 greatest actors of the century.