Pádraic Delaney Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Irish Actor

Pádraic Delaney is an Irish actor known for his work in film, television, and theatre.

Born on 6 November 1977 in Adamstown, County Wexford, Ireland, he gained international attention for his role as Teddy O’Donovan in Ken Loach’s The Wind That Shakes the Barley (2006).

He is also recognized for portraying Lord George Boleyn in the Showtime series The Tudors and for later roles such as Brother Gawain in Knightfall.

He trained at Trinity College Dublin and has balanced screen work with stage performances.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Pádraic was born to parents Sheelagh and Michael Delaney.

He has three older brothers named Philip, Conor, and Emmett, and two younger sisters named Tracey and Gemma.

He attended Coláiste Abbáin Secondary School in Adamstown.

His mother was involved with the Enniscorthy Theatre Group, which provided him with early exposure to acting through local productions.

Career

Delaney initially began studying engineering but left after a short time to pursue drama.

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He graduated from the Beckett Centre at Trinity College Dublin in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts in drama and theatre studies.

He started his professional career on stage in productions including Hamlet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and The Hollow in the Sand.

His early screen work included Irish television series such as Pure Mule and The Clinic, as well as the short film An Cuainín.

His breakthrough came in 2006 with the role of Teddy O’Donovan opposite Cillian Murphy in Ken Loach’s The Wind That Shakes the Barley, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

He subsequently appeared as George Boleyn in the first seasons of The Tudors.

Later credits include Blackthorn, What Richard Did, The Man Who Knew Infinity, Dark Touch, and the series Knightfall, in which he played Gawain.

He has continued to work in both film and theatre, including productions with the Michael Grandage Company.

Accolades

For his performance in The Wind That Shakes the Barley, Delaney received two nominations at the 2007 Irish Film and Television Awards, for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Breakthrough Talent.

He was also named the Irish Shooting Star at the 2007 Berlin International Film Festival. The film itself won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, bringing further attention to his work.

These early honors marked him as a notable emerging talent in Irish and international cinema.