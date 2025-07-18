Paul Hogan Siblings: Get to Know Wendy and Patrick Hogan

Paul Hogan is an Australian actor, comedian, writer, and television presenter, best known for his role as Michael “Crocodile” Dundee in Crocodile Dundee film series.

Born on October 8, 1939, in Parramatta, a suburb in Greater Western Sydney, Australia, Hogan grew up in Granville, Western Sydney.

Of Irish descent, he left school at 15 and worked as a rigger on the Sydney Harbour Bridge before stumbling into a career in entertainment.

His rise to fame began in 1971 when he appeared on the Nine Network’s amateur talent show New Faces, where his cheeky humor and mockery of the judges won over audiences.

Hogan’s portrayal of the outback adventurer in Crocodile Dundee (1986) catapulted him to international stardom, earning him a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Paul has two siblings, a brother named Patrick Hogan and a sister named Wendy Hogan.

However, details about Patrick and Wendy are scarce, as unlike their famous brother, they have kept their lives out of the media.

Career

Before entering entertainment, Hogan worked as a rigger on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, a job that grounded him in the working-class ethos that later defined his comedic style.

His breakout moment came in 1971 on New Faces, where his natural charisma and humor caught the attention of producers.

This led to regular appearances on A Current Affair, where he offered humorous commentary as a “man on the street.”

In 1973, Hogan launched The Paul Hogan Show, a comedy sketch program he wrote, produced, and starred in alongside collaborators like John Cornell and Delvene Delaney.

The show, which ran until 1984, was a hit in Australia and gained popularity in the UK and South Africa.

Hogan’s international breakthrough came with Crocodile Dundee (1986), a film he co-wrote and starred in, which grossed over \$328 million on a modest budget.

The success of the film spawned two sequels, Crocodile Dundee II (1988) and Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001), though neither matched the original’s critical acclaim.

Hogan also starred in films like Almost an Angel (1990), Lightning Jack (1994), Flipper (1996), Strange Bedfellows (2004), and Charlie & Boots (2009).

Beyond acting, he promoted Australian tourism through television ads in the 1980s, famously inviting Americans to “throw another shrimp on the barbie.”

His later career included live stand-up tours in Australia in 2013, 2014, and 2015, and a 2023 TV roast, The Roast of Paul Hogan.

Accolades

In 1985, Hogan was named Australian of the Year by the National Australia Day Council, recognizing his role in promoting Australia globally.

In 1986, he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for his service to tourism and entertainment.

His performance in Crocodile Dundee won him the 1987 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and the film’s screenplay, which he co-wrote, earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, along with nominations for a BAFTA and a Saturn Award.

In 1973, Hogan won the TV Week Logie Award for Best New Talent for The Paul Hogan Show.

In 2016, he received the Longford Lyell Award, the highest honor from the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA), for his outstanding contributions to Australian screen.