Peter Gallagher Siblings: Getting to Know Paul and Joan Killian Gallagher

Peter Killian Gallagher, born on August 19, 1955, in New York City, is an American actor, singer, and writer renowned for his performances across film, television, and theater.

Raised in Armonk, New York, Gallagher is the youngest of three children born to Mary Ann O’Shea, a bacteriologist who worked at Walter Reed Army Hospital during World War II, and Thomas Francis Gallagher Jr., an advertising executive.

Of Irish Catholic descent, Gallagher initially pursued an economics degree at Tufts University but found his passion in the performing arts, participating in theater productions and singing with the all-male a cappella group, the Beelzebubs.

His career, spanning over four decades, has made him a recognizable figure, particularly for his role as Sandy Cohen in the popular television series The O.C.

Siblings

Gallagher grew up with two older siblings, namely an elder brother, Paul K. Gallagher, and an elder sister, Joan Killian Gallagher.

Paul, born on June 2, 1946, leads a private life in Madison, Connecticut, and maintains a low profile, staying largely out of the public eye.

Joan, born on October 14, 1949, resides in New Canaan, Connecticut, with her husband, Chris Clark, and their daughter, Carline Killian Gallagher, born in 1990.

Joan runs Warden-Brooks, a company specializing in corporate gifts, and shares a close bond with her family, including their golden retriever.

Career

Gallagher’s career began in the late 1970s with his Broadway debut in a 1977 revival of Hair, followed by a starring role as Danny Zuko in Grease in 1978.

His early stage work included notable performances in A Doll’s Life (1982), The Real Thing (1984) alongside Glenn Close, and Long Day’s Journey into Night (1986), which earned him a Tony Award nomination.

His film debut came in 1980 with The Idolmaker, but he gained widespread recognition for his role as John Mullany in Steven Soderbergh’s sex, lies, and videotape (1989), a landmark independent film.

Gallagher’s filmography includes memorable roles in The Player (1992), While You Were Sleeping (1995), American Beauty (1999), and Mr. Deeds (2002).

On television, his portrayal of Sandy Cohen, the compassionate public defender and family man in The O.C. (2003–2007), became iconic, earning him a new generation of fans.

He also had recurring roles in series like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Californication, Covert Affairs, and Grace and Frankie.

Gallagher’s musical talents shone in his 1992 Broadway revival of Guys and Dolls as Sky Masterson and in his 2005 album 7 Days in Memphis, which featured a cover of Solomon Burke’s “Don’t Give Up On Me.”

In 2024, he is set to return to Broadway in Left on Tenth, a play based on Delia Ephron’s life.

Accolades

In 1982, Gallagher received the Theatre World Award for his performance in A Doll’s Life.

Two years later, his role in The Real Thing earned him the Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Male.

His portrayal of Edmund Tyrone in Long Day’s Journey into Night garnered a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play in 1986, and his performance as Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls led to a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical in 1992.

Gallagher’s ensemble work in Short Cuts (1993) earned him a Golden Globe Special Ensemble Cast Award and a Volpi Cup for Best Ensemble Cast.

His role in American Beauty (1999) contributed to a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

In 2005, Tufts University honored him with the P.T. Barnum Award for his exceptional work in media and entertainment, followed by the “Light on the Hill” award in 2007 for demonstrating ambition, achievement, and active citizenship.