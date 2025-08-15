Piper Perabo Siblings: Get to Know Noah and Adam Perabo

Piper Lisa Perabo, born on October 31, 1976, in Dallas, Texas, and raised in Toms River, New Jersey, is an American actress known for her performances across film, television, and stage.

Named after actress Piper Laurie, Perabo grew up in a family that fostered creativity, with her father, George William Perabo, a poetry lecturer at Ocean County College, and her mother, Mary Charlotte Ulland, a physical therapist.

She graduated summa cum laude from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theater in 1998, having also studied at the Trinity/La MaMa Performing Arts Program.

Beyond acting, Perabo is an activist, advocating for refugee rights with the International Rescue Committee, supporting LGBT rights, and serving on the advisory board of VoteRunLead.

She is also a part-owner of Employees Only, a Prohibition-themed bar in Manhattan’s West Village, and Jack’s Wife Freda, a SoHo restaurant.

Piper is the eldest of three siblings, with two younger brothers, Noah Perabo and Adam Perabo.

Growing up in Toms River, New Jersey, the Perabo siblings shared a close-knit family environment shaped by their parents’ intellectual and caring professions.

While Piper pursued a high-profile career in acting, less is publicly known about Noah and Adam’s professional paths.

Perabo’s career began with a serendipitous break when she was discovered by a casting director in New York City while accompanying her then-boyfriend to an audition.

After graduating from Ohio University, she moved to New York, working as a waitress while studying at the La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club.

Her first feature film role came in 1999 with the comedy Whiteboyz, but her breakthrough arrived in 2000 with Coyote Ugly, where she played Violet “Jersey” Sanford, a role that earned her an MTV Movie Award for Best Music Moment for her performance of “One Way or Another.”

The film’s box office success, grossing over \$113 million worldwide, catapulted her to fame.

Perabo then gravitated toward independent films, earning critical acclaim for her role as Pauline “Paulie” Oster in the 2001 drama Lost and Delirious, with critics praising her emotional intensity.

She showcased her versatility in films like Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) and its 2005 sequel, The Prestige (2006), Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2008), and Looper (2012).

Her television career soared with the lead role of CIA agent Annie Walker in Covert Affairs (2010–2014), a spy drama that became a defining moment in her career.

She later appeared in series like Notorious (2016), Turn Up Charlie (2019), Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (2020), and Yellowstone (2021–2024) as Summer Higgins.

Perabo also made her mark on stage, debuting off-Broadway in Neil LaBute’s Reasons to Be Pretty in 2008 and performing in Lost Girls in 2015.

Her upcoming projects include the espionage thriller Butterfly (2025), where she plays antagonist Juno Lund, and a guest role in Grey’s Anatomy’s 21st season.

Perabo’s breakout role in Coyote Ugly won her the 2001 MTV Movie Award for Best Music Moment, a testament to her ability to captivate audiences.

Her portrayal of Annie Walker in Covert Affairs garnered a 2010 Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama, recognizing her ability to anchor a complex, action-driven series.

In 2011, she won the Gracie Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Breakthrough Role for the same series, reflecting her impact in the television landscape.

Additionally, her work in Notorious earned her a 2017 People’s Choice Award nomination for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series.

Perabo’s performances, particularly in Lost and Delirious, have also drawn widespread critical praise, with reviewers like Roger Ebert and Entertainment Weekly’s Owen Gleiberman lauding her sincerity and emotional depth.