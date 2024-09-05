Police Reveal How Treasury Official Died in Machakos 

Preliminary findings show National Treasury employee Evans Chirchir, who had been reported missing by his family was hit by a speeding vehicle in Machakos.

Police said Chirchir was knocked down by a vehicle on the night of August 31, 2024.

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Kyumvi, Machakos confirmed the arrest of the driver involved in the incident.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to further ascertain the precise cause of the death.

Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo said Chirchir was an intem deployed to the National Treasury under the Public Service Internship Program (PSIP), Cohort 6, starting on February 1, 2024.

“He was assigned to the procurement section but, as an intern, he was not actively involved in any tendering or procurement decision-making processes,” he said.

His disappearance occurred on the evening of Saturday, August 31, 2024, in the Kyumvi area, Machakos Junction, while returning from a private function in Makueni.

Since it was a weekend, Chirchir was not on official duty at the time of the incident, Kiptoo added. .

On Monday, September 2, 2024, the National Treasury was informed of his disappearance and subsequent death.

His body was found at Machakos Level Five Hospital, where he had been registered on the night of August 31 as a victim of a road traftic accident.

“It is important to emphasize that Mr. Chirchir’s passing was in no way related to his professional duties or any activities at the National Treasury.”

“He was not involved in any sensitive or decision-making capacities within the department, and the incident that led to his death occurred during his private time, far from his work responsibilities,” said Kiptoo.

He urged the public to refrain from circulating unverified and speculative information that could cause further distress to the family and harm the reputation of the National Treasury.

“We also call for patience as investigative agencies conduct their independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Chirchir’s death.”

Chirchir had previously expressed fears for his life over a Sh286 million tender, his lawyer said.

The medical superintendent at Machakos Level Five Hospital Dr. Daniel Katua, confirmed the deceased was brought to the facility on August 31, 2024, at 9:20 p.m.

According to Katua, officers from Kyumbi Police Station positively identified the body based on information from the mortuary’s attendants.

He said they are yet to know how he died.

“The family has obtained permission from Kyumbi police station to transfer the body to a place of their choice, presumably a private mortuary,” Katua told reporters at his office in Machakos on Wednesday.

He declined to provide further details about the body, citing privacy reasons, advising reporters to contact the deceased’s family for additional details.

After obtaining the required police documentation, the family successfully collected and transferred the body to Machakos Funeral Home.