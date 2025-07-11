Policeman fatally stabbed in attack in Migori

A police officer was found murdered outside a bar in Muhuru Bay, Nyatike, Migori County.

Constable Gilbert Kibet was attached to the Kenya Revenue Authority Muhuru Bay Station was stabbed and killed over unclear reasons, police said.

His body was on Friday July 11 found outside a bar long after his attack at about 4 am. Blood was oozing from the neck where he had been attacked, police said.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was confirmed dead. Police said the victim was stabbed at the left side of the neck by the assailant only known as alias ‘Boy’ who fled the scene.

The body, which had a stab wound on the neck moved to the Migori Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

According to police, the murder weapon, which was a broken bottle was recovered at the scene. A hunt on the suspect behind the murder is ongoing.

Police have in the meantime, told him to surrender for questioning.

Meanwhile, a suspected cattle thief was shot and killed in a clash with police in Ntimaru, Migori County. A group of rustlers had raided a village to steal animals when an alarm was raised, alerting police who responded and shot at the group.

They escaped as one of them was shot and injured and rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on July 10.

Police said they are investigating the incident. And police in Tuloroba, Isiolo County are investigating the shooting of a man by gunmen on a motorcycle.

The bullet hit him in the right side of the chest, exiting through the bicep, police said adding the motive was not known.

The assailants who were armed with a rifle, escaped on a motorcycle without stealing anything from the victim, police said. The hunt on the gunmen is ongoing amid tension in the area.

The victim is in the hospital in serious condition.