President Ruto orders police to vacate Baba Dogo grounds in ownership dispute

President William Ruto stepped in to resolve the escalating dispute over the Baba Dogo grounds in Ruaraka, Nairobi, ordering an immediate withdrawal of police officers stationed at the contested site.

This is however expected to return to court as the owners of the land in dispute say they have genuine documents for the same.

Speaking during his inspection of the Climate Worx programme in Ruaraka on Thursday, Ruto ordered a halt to the ongoing construction intended by Kenafric Industries.

“I hear that there are police officers present in that field. I am giving a directive that the police officers must leave the field immediately. They should vacate the area because that field belongs to the citizens,” he said.

“This is not something to be done tomorrow; the police must leave now. The field is the rightful property of the people, and we have agreed to develop it for their benefit.”

The directive comes as relief to residents of Baba Dogo, Lucky Summer, and Korogocho, who have been engaged in a tense standoff with Kenafric Industries, the company claiming ownership of the land.

The grounds, popularly known as Baba Dogo playground, have long been a vital sports hub in the area, nurturing local football talents including Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga and Gor Mahia’s duo of Joshua Onyango and Austin Odhiambo.

Earlier last month, Kenafric Industries insisted it is the lawful and registered owner of the land, designated as land reference number 336/109.

The company released a statement denying accusations of land grabbing after clashes between residents and police erupted over the site’s repossession.

This is not the first time the dispute has reached a boiling point. In 2022, Kenafric issued a gazette notice giving residents three months to vacate, but the move was halted by public protests and political intervention, leading to a court battle.

In 2023, the Environment and Land Court ruled in favour of Kenafric in case E093 of 2023, granting the company eviction rights after the defendants failed to file their response.

The court also directed Ruaraka Police Station to assist with enforcing the eviction.

Despite the legal battles, Ruto’s latest directive has, for now, handed the Baba Dogo grounds community a sigh of relief, pending further resolution of the ownership dispute.

There were efforts to solve the matter amicably.