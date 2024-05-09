Raila Commends Doctors, Gov’t for Inking Deal to End Nationwide Strike

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has praised doctors for reaching an agreement with the government, effectively bringing an end to the 56-day strike.

In a statement on Thursday, Raila expressed regret that the agreement came amidst suffering and hardship for the public, emphasizing that such situations could have been prevented.

“Our congratulations to the Kenya Dentists and Medical Practitioners Union on the successful negotiations with the government, leading to the Return to Work Formula,” he said.

“We are glad that two parties were able to find common ground and end the long-running dispute.”

Raila emphasized the importance of both parties honoring the deal.

“Now every side must keep its side of the bargain. The government must immediately implement its commitment as proof that it has learnt lessons on the fault of intransigence and refusal to honour CBAs and court rulings,” he said.

“The health workers must also show good faith by honoring their side of the agreement signed.”

Raila stated that he would not hesitate to hold the parties accountable if they fail to uphold the agreement.

The government reached a deal with doctors on Wednesday to end the strike, which had caused disruptions across public hospitals.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists Dentists Union (KMPDU) signed the return-to-work formula agreement on Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced.

The agreement followed a court directive that had given the parties 48 hours to reach a deal. Failure to do so would result in the matter being brought before the court for deliberation and resolution.

On Wednesday, when the parties appeared before Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Byram Ongaya, lawyers representing both sides indicated that they were close to finalizing the deal.

Lawyer Ochieng Oduol, representing the Attorney General, stated that they had made significant progress and submitted two reports to the court. One report detailed the return-to-work formula between the government and the doctors’ union, while the other outlined the agreement between the county governments and the union.