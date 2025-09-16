Regina Blandón Siblings: Get to Know Susana and Roberto Blandón Jr.

Regina Blandón, born María Regina Blandón Marrón on July 25, 1990, in Mexico City, Mexico, is a prominent Mexican actress renowned for her versatility across television, film, and theater.

As the daughter of acclaimed actor Roberto Blandón and his first wife, Regina Marrón, she grew up immersed in the world of entertainment, with her stepmother, actress Rebeca Mankita, also part of the industry.

From a young age, Blandón displayed a natural affinity for performing, debuting professionally as a child and quickly establishing herself as a beloved figure in Latin American media.

Her personal life has included a brief marriage to comedian Roberto Flores in 2017, and she has been open about overcoming childhood trauma, including an incident of sexual abuse at age six, which she discussed publicly to raise awareness.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Regina has two siblings; her older sister, Susana Blandón, embodies a more private existence, occasionally appearing in family photos shared by Regina but steering clear of the entertainment spotlight.

In contrast, Regina’s younger brother, Roberto Blandón Jr., has garnered some attention for his striking resemblance to his sister and his own interests outside acting.

Roberto is passionate about music, sports like skateboarding, travel, and animals, often showcasing these hobbies on his Instagram account.

Career

Blandón’s career spans over two decades, beginning with her debut at age 13 in the 2003 film El misterio de la Trinidad, a project that immediately showcased her potential in dramatic roles.

Also Read: Rosalinde Mynster Siblings: Meet Jasper Spanning and Line Spanning

She skyrocketed to fame shortly after as Bibi P. Luche, the quirky and intelligent daughter in the iconic sitcom La familia P. Luche, where she shared the screen with comedy legends Eugenio Derbez and Consuelo Duval from 2002 to 2012.

Transitioning seamlessly into more mature projects, Blandón explored musical theater in 2013 with a triple role as Maria, Patricia, and Ana in Nacho Cano’s Hoy No Me Puedo Levantar, demonstrating her vocal and stage prowess.

Her television work expanded with the 2016 telenovela El hotel de los secretos, where she portrayed Matilde, the loyal best friend to the lead character, opposite Irene Azuela and Erick Elías.

In recent years, she has embraced streaming and film, starring in Netflix’s The Accident (2025) as a key figure in a high-stakes drama, and earning praise for her role in the 2020 comedy Cindy La Regia.

Other notable credits include the series Mentiras (2020), the horror-thriller La niña de la mina (2016), and the ensemble film A Deadly Invitation (2023), where she delved into mystery and suspense.

A graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, Blandón has also thrived in theater, participating in innovative events like Mexico’s first The 24 Hour Play and preparing for a Spanish-language production of Prima Facie in 2025.

Accolades

Blandón’s talent has been consistently recognized throughout her career, starting early with a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the prestigious Ariel Awards in 2004 for her debut film El misterio de la Trinidad, marking her as a prodigy in Mexican cinema.

This accolade highlighted her ability to hold her own against seasoned performers at just 13 years old.

In 2016, she won the APT Award for Best Comedy Actress for her role in the play Bright Ideas, affirming her comedic timing and stage command.

Blandón also received the TVyNovelas Award for Best Young Lead Actress, a testament to her breakout success in La familia P. Luche and her transition to leading roles in youth-oriented projects.

Her contributions to ensemble casts have further bolstered her reputation, with critical acclaim for films like Mirreyes vs. Godínez (2019) and Cindy La Regia (2020), where her portrayals of complex, relatable characters earned nods from industry peers.