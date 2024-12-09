Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Enjoy Romantic Night Out During Miami’s Art Basel Weekend

Superstar Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, were spotted leaving the celebrity hotspot Carbone in Miami on Saturday after a romantic dinner during the vibrant Art Basel weekend.

Rihanna, 36, turned heads in a strapless minidress with bold cutouts, paired with ripped black tights layered over nude pumps, a faux fur coat, and gold jewelry.

The Fenty Beauty mogul exuded confidence and style as she held hands with Rocky upon exiting the venue.

Rocky, also 36, complemented her look with a retro-inspired all-denim outfit, including a button-up shirt, jeans, and a jacket with a faux fur collar.

He accessorized with diamond earrings, black leather boots, and sunglasses, adding a touch of glam to his ensemble.

The couple, who made their relationship public in 2020, appeared relaxed and happy as they enjoyed their evening. They were seen with a takeout bag, carried by their security, as they departed.

Earlier in the evening, the pair attended Design Miami, where they were photographed sharing affectionate moments.

Rihanna, known for her impeccable eye for detail, was even seen adjusting Rocky’s outfit during the event.

Their Miami outing followed Rocky’s recognition at the Footwear News Achievement Awards just days prior.

Rihanna wowed in a long white gown at the New York event, while Rocky sported an all-black ensemble with a leather jacket.

The evening also featured a memorable meeting between Rihanna and lifestyle icon Martha Stewart, who shared a photo with the couple on Instagram, calling Rihanna “beautiful and statuesque.”

The couple, now proud parents of two sons, RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot, born in August 2023.

