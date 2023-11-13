UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Sacks Home Secretary Suella Braverman

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Monday sacked his Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Former prime minister David Cameron was among those seen entering Downing Street.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was also seen going into No 10 amid speculation he would replace Braverman.

Sunak begun his reshuffle with a general election likely to take place within the next 12 months.

The cabinet makeup now will probably be the team to fight the next vote.

Braverman was asked to leave the job Monday morning by Rishi Sunak, Sky News reported.

It is the second time Braverman has lost the job of home secretary – after she resigned from Liz Truss’s government breaking the ministerial code.

In a statement released after her sacking, Ms Braverman said: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as Home Secretary. I will have more to say in due course.”

Mr Sunak reappointed her less than a week later when he took over as prime minister.

In a post on the Conservative Party’s social media, it claims Sunak’s reshuffle Monday”strengthens his team in government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.

In an unexpected turn of events, former prime minister David Cameron was seen entering Downing Street shortly after the reshuffle started.

Last week, Barverman wrote a newspaper article that accused the police of playing favorites as she criticised the Metropolitan Police’s handling of a controversial pro-Palestinian march for Armistice Day.

The prime minister came under pressure to act after Ms Braverman was accused of undermining the operational independence of – and public confidence in – the police.

Critics, from both opposition parties and fellow Tory MPs, called Ms Braverman’s comments “offensive” and “inflammatory”.

Over the weekend, far-right protesters clashed with police in Westminster. Elsewhere, pro-Palestinian marches also ended with arrests.

Speaking to Sky News this morning, armed forces minister James Heappey became the latest member of the government to distance themselves from Ms Braverman’s words – joining defence secretary Grant Shapps and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

But the move will anger some in the party. Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns said on X: “I support Suella Braverman. Sacked for speaking the truth. Bad call by Rishi caving in to the left!”

As well as Ms Braverman being sacked, a number of junior ministers also left government.

Nick Gibb, who has been a minister in the Deparment for Education for much of the past decade, announced he was standing down.

Neil O’Brien said he had asked to return to the backbenches from his role as a junior minister in the Department for Health and Social Care.