Rob Reiner Siblings: All About Annie and Lucas Reiner

Rob Reiner was an American actor, director, producer, and political activist.

Born on March 6, 1947, in the Bronx, New York City, he first rose to fame playing Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the classic sitcom All in the Family.

He later became one of the most successful film directors of the 1980s and 1990s, helming widely admired movies across genres including comedy, drama, romance, and thriller.

He co-founded the production company Castle Rock Entertainment and remained active in both film and public advocacy until his death on December 14, 2025.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Rob was the son of comedian, actor, writer, and director Carl Reiner and actress and singer Estelle Reiner.

He had two siblings: an older sister, Annie Reiner, who is a playwright, author, poet, and singer, and a younger brother, Lucas Reiner, who works as a painter, photographer, and filmmaker.

The family initially lived in the Bronx before moving to New Rochelle, New York, and later to Los Angeles as Carl Reiner’s career flourished.

Career

Reiner began acting in the 1960s and achieved national recognition in 1971 when he was cast as the liberal son-in-law of Archie Bunker on All in the Family, a role he played for most of the series’ run and for which he won two Primetime Emmy Awards.

After leaving the show he transitioned to directing.

His feature debut, the mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap (1984), became a cult classic.

He followed it with a remarkable string of films that included The Sure Thing (1985), Stand by Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Misery (1990), and A Few Good Men (1992).

Later works included The American President and other projects through Castle Rock Entertainment, the company he co-founded.

He also continued acting in supporting roles throughout his career and remained engaged in political activism, particularly on progressive causes.

Accolades

Reiner won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for All in the Family.

As a director he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture for A Few Good Men, multiple Golden Globe nominations for directing, a Hugo Award for The Princess Bride, and Directors Guild of America nominations.

Three of his films have been selected for the National Film Registry.

He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1999 and was honored with the Chaplin Award from Film at Lincoln Center in 2014.

His body of work is widely regarded as one of the strongest runs by any American director of his generation.