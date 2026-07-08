Robert Klein has an estimated net worth of $6 million. The veteran American comedian, actor and singer earned his fortune through a career spanning more than five decades in stand-up comedy, Broadway, television and film.
Klein is regarded as one of the pioneers of modern stand-up comedy. He gained national recognition during the 1970s through his observational humor, successful HBO comedy specials and memorable television appearances. Beyond comedy, he has built an impressive acting résumé with roles in films, television series and Broadway productions.
|Robert Klein Net Worth
|$6 Million
|Date of Birth
|February 8, 1942
|Place of Birth
|Bronx, New York City
Early life
Robert Klein was born on February 8, 1942, in the Bronx, New York City. He was raised in a Jewish family by his parents, Frieda and Benjamin Klein, alongside his older sister.
After graduating from DeWitt Clinton High School, he attended Alfred University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree before studying drama at Yale University.
Stand-up comedy career
Klein launched his comedy career in 1965 after joining the renowned improvisational troupe The Second City.
During the 1970s, he became one of America’s most recognizable comedians thanks to his observational humor and political satire, particularly his routines about the Watergate scandal.
He also made television history by starring in HBO’s first-ever stand-up comedy special in 1975, helping establish the network’s long-running tradition of comedy programming.
Throughout his career, Klein released several comedy albums, including:
- Child of the 50s
- Mind Over Matter
- New Teeth
- Let’s Not Make Love
His first two albums earned nominations for the Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album.
Film career
Robert Klein made his film debut in 1970 and has appeared in numerous movies over the decades.
Some of his best-known films include:
- The Owl and the Pussycat
- The Landlord
- Nobody’s Perfekt
- One Fine Day
- Primary Colors
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Reign Over Me
- The Back-up Plan
- Before I Go
His versatility has enabled him to transition seamlessly between comedy, drama and romantic comedies.
Television career
Klein has enjoyed a successful television career with appearances across several decades.
His television credits include:
- Saturday Night Live (host)
- Sisters
- Law & Order
- Frasier
- The King of Queens
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- The Good Wife
- Will & Grace
He also portrayed the fictional mayor of New York City in the television films Sharknado 2: The Second One and Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!.
Broadway success
Robert Klein has also enjoyed a distinguished stage career.
He made his Broadway debut in 1966 in The Apple Tree before starring in They’re Playing Our Song opposite Lucie Arnaz.
His performance earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical, cementing his reputation as a talented stage performer.
Later, he received a Drama Desk Award nomination for his role in The Sisters Rosensweig.
Personal life
Robert Klein married opera singer Brenda Boozer in 1973.
The couple had one son, Alexander, before divorcing in 1989.
Real estate
In 1992, Robert Klein purchased a home in Briarcliff Manor, New York, for approximately $850,000.
The property has appreciated significantly over the years and is now estimated to be worth around $2 million, making it one of the comedian’s most valuable assets.
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