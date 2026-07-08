Robert Klein has an estimated net worth of $6 million. The veteran American comedian, actor and singer earned his fortune through a career spanning more than five decades in stand-up comedy, Broadway, television and film.

Klein is regarded as one of the pioneers of modern stand-up comedy. He gained national recognition during the 1970s through his observational humor, successful HBO comedy specials and memorable television appearances. Beyond comedy, he has built an impressive acting résumé with roles in films, television series and Broadway productions.

Robert Klein Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth February 8, 1942 Place of Birth Bronx, New York City

Early life

Robert Klein was born on February 8, 1942, in the Bronx, New York City. He was raised in a Jewish family by his parents, Frieda and Benjamin Klein, alongside his older sister.

After graduating from DeWitt Clinton High School, he attended Alfred University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree before studying drama at Yale University.

Stand-up comedy career

Klein launched his comedy career in 1965 after joining the renowned improvisational troupe The Second City.

During the 1970s, he became one of America’s most recognizable comedians thanks to his observational humor and political satire, particularly his routines about the Watergate scandal.

He also made television history by starring in HBO’s first-ever stand-up comedy special in 1975, helping establish the network’s long-running tradition of comedy programming.

Throughout his career, Klein released several comedy albums, including:

Child of the 50s

Mind Over Matter

New Teeth

Let’s Not Make Love

His first two albums earned nominations for the Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album.

Film career

Robert Klein made his film debut in 1970 and has appeared in numerous movies over the decades.

Some of his best-known films include:

The Owl and the Pussycat

The Landlord

Nobody’s Perfekt

One Fine Day

Primary Colors

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Reign Over Me

The Back-up Plan

Before I Go

His versatility has enabled him to transition seamlessly between comedy, drama and romantic comedies.

Television career

Klein has enjoyed a successful television career with appearances across several decades.

His television credits include:

Saturday Night Live (host)

Sisters

Law & Order

Frasier

The King of Queens

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Good Wife

Will & Grace

He also portrayed the fictional mayor of New York City in the television films Sharknado 2: The Second One and Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!.

Broadway success

Robert Klein has also enjoyed a distinguished stage career.

He made his Broadway debut in 1966 in The Apple Tree before starring in They’re Playing Our Song opposite Lucie Arnaz.

His performance earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical, cementing his reputation as a talented stage performer.

Later, he received a Drama Desk Award nomination for his role in The Sisters Rosensweig.

Personal life

Robert Klein married opera singer Brenda Boozer in 1973.

The couple had one son, Alexander, before divorcing in 1989.

Real estate

In 1992, Robert Klein purchased a home in Briarcliff Manor, New York, for approximately $850,000.

The property has appreciated significantly over the years and is now estimated to be worth around $2 million, making it one of the comedian’s most valuable assets.

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