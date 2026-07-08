Juno Temple is an English actress with an estimated net worth of $4 million. She has built a successful career in both film and television, starring in acclaimed productions such as Ted Lasso, Atonement, Maleficent, Black Mass, Fargo, and Dirty John.

Temple’s popularity reached new heights with her portrayal of Keeley Jones in the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso, earning multiple Emmy nominations and significantly increasing her earnings.

Juno Temple Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth July 21, 1989 Place of Birth Hammersmith, London, England

How Much Did Juno Temple Earn From Ted Lasso?

Juno Temple reportedly earned around $5 million throughout her run on Ted Lasso.

Her salary increased as the Emmy-winning comedy became one of Apple TV+’s biggest hits.

Her reported earnings included:

Season 1: $50,000 per episode across 10 episodes, totaling approximately $500,000.

Season 2: $75,000 per episode across 12 episodes, earning about $900,000.

Seasons 3 and 4: Around $150,000 per episode, amounting to roughly $1.8 million per season.

The show’s global success helped elevate Temple into one of television’s most recognizable actresses.

Early Life

Juno Temple was born on July 21, 1989, in Hammersmith, London, England.

She comes from a family deeply connected to the film industry. Her mother, Amanda Pirie, is a film producer, while her father, Julien Temple, is an acclaimed filmmaker.

Temple grew up in Somerset alongside her two younger brothers before attending Enmore Primary School, Bedales School, and King’s College.

Acting Career

Temple began acting as a child, making her screen debut in Vigo: Passion for Life in 1997.

She later appeared in Pandaemonium, directed by her father, before earning wider recognition through acclaimed British films.

Her early career included roles in:

Notes on a Scandal

Atonement

The Other Boleyn Girl

Wild Child

St. Trinian’s

St. Trinian’s 2

She also auditioned for the role of Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, although the part ultimately went to another actress.

Hollywood Breakthrough

Temple’s reputation continued to grow during the 2010s with performances in both independent and mainstream films.

Among her notable movie credits are:

Year One

Mr. Nobody

Cracks

Dirty Girl

Kaboom

The Three Musketeers

Killer Joe

Little Birds

The Dark Knight Rises

Jack & Diane

Magic, Magic

Maleficent

Black Mass

Unsane

Her versatility allowed her to transition seamlessly between independent dramas, thrillers, fantasy films, and major Hollywood productions.

Success on Television

Temple has also enjoyed an impressive television career.

She starred in Bravo’s true-crime drama Dirty John before taking on her career-defining role as Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso.

Her performance earned widespread praise and several award nominations, including recognition from the:

Primetime Emmy Awards

Critics Choice Awards

Screen Actors Guild Awards

Satellite Awards

She also shared a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series with the cast of Ted Lasso.

Beyond Ted Lasso, Temple has appeared in:

Vinyl

Little Birds

Mr. Corman

The Offer

Fargo

Her starring role in the fifth season of Fargo further showcased her dramatic acting abilities.

Awards

Throughout her career, Temple has received numerous accolades.

In 2013, she won the EE Rising Star Award at the BAFTA Awards, an honor voted for by the public.

She has also received multiple Emmy nominations for Ted Lasso and won Best Actress at the Prague Independent Film Festival for her performance in Lost Transmissions.

Personal Life

Juno Temple has largely kept her private life away from the spotlight despite occasional media attention surrounding her relationships.

She previously dated actor Michael Angarano, with whom she co-starred in The Brass Teapot.

Temple has lived in both Los Angeles and London, balancing her work between Hollywood and the United Kingdom.

Real Estate

In November 2023, Temple purchased a home in Los Angeles for approximately $2.8 million, reportedly paying above the property’s asking price.

The purchase reflected her growing success following the popularity of Ted Lasso and her expanding career in television and film.

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