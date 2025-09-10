Rory McCann Siblings: Meet Sally-Gay and Colin MacDougall

Rory McCann is a Scottish actor born on April 24, 1969, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Renowned for his towering height of 6 feet 6 inches and rugged charisma, McCann has carved a niche in the entertainment industry with his commanding screen presence.

Best known for portraying Sandor “The Hound” Clegane in HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, he has become a recognizable figure in both television and film.

Before acting, McCann led a varied career, working as a painter, carpenter, landscape gardener, and even a bridge painter on Scotland’s iconic Forth Road Bridge.

His path to acting was unconventional, beginning with formal training at The Actor’s Workshop in Glasgow in 1998 under writer-artist Robert Parsifal Finch.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Rory has two siblings, a younger half-sister, Sally-Gay McCann, born in 1972, and a half-brother, Colin MacDougall.

Sally-Gay is a costume designer who has worked in the film and television industry, notably collaborating with her brother on projects such as the 2004 epic historical drama Alexander and Game of Thrones.

Less is known about Colin, as Rory tends to keep details about his family private, but the siblings share a connection rooted in their Scottish upbringing.

Career

McCann’s acting career began modestly with an uncredited role in the 1988 film Willow, where he was famously fired for laughing during takes.

After a decade of non-acting jobs, he returned to the industry with a breakthrough role in the 2002 television comedy-drama The Book Group, playing a disabled personal trainer.

McCann’s career gained momentum with appearances in high-profile projects, including the 2004 film Alexander, which marked his Hollywood debut and required intensive training in diverse locations like the African desert, Thailand, Morocco, and London.

His role as Michael “Lurch” Armstrong in Edgar Wright’s 2007 crime-comedy Hot Fuzz showcased his ability to blend humor with physicality.

McCann’s defining role came as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane in Game of Thrones, where he appeared in 38 episodes from 2011 to 2019, captivating audiences with his portrayal of the complex, battle-hardened warrior.

Other notable roles include Attila the Hun in the BBC docudrama Heroes and Villains (2008), Jurgen the Brutal in Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), and the voice of Megatron in Transformers: EarthSpark.

More recently, McCann has taken on roles in Ahsoka (2023) as Baylan Skoll and upcoming films like The Damned, Knuckles, and Jackdaw, demonstrating his continued relevance in the industry.

Accolades

McCann’s standout performance in The Book Group earned him the BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Television Performance in 2002, a significant milestone early in his acting journey.

His work on Game of Thrones further elevated his profile, leading to three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2015, 2018, and 2020, shared with the show’s ensemble cast.

While Game of Thrones itself amassed 389 awards from over 1,000 nominations, McCann’s contribution to the show’s success solidified his reputation as a versatile actor.