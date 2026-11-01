RPG explosive device fired by fighting groups in Ethiopia lands near school in Moyale

An explosive device believed to have been fired by fighting militia groups in neighbouring Ethiopia landed near Sessi Primary School in Moyale, Marsabit County, on Saturday night.

The rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) reportedly landed near the school on October 31, 2026, following clashes involving militia groups in Moyale, Ethiopia.

According to police, no injuries were reported following the incident.

Police officers from Moyale Police Station secured the scene following the discovery of the explosive device.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers were also notified of the incident.

This is the second such incident to happen in the area since the fighting started. At least three people had been injured after bullets hit structures in the area two weeks ago.

More than 50,000 people have fled and camped in Kenya.

The United Nations refugee agency has warned of growing humanitarian needs in northern Kenya after an estimated 50,000 people fled clashes in Ethiopia and crossed the border into Moyale in search of safety.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said significant cross-border movements had been reported since October 22, with the number of arrivals remaining fluid as registration and verification efforts continued.

Local authorities estimate that up to 50,000 people have entered Kenya, with reports indicating that additional crossings could further increase the number of people requiring assistance.

Many of those fleeing the violence are women and children, raising concerns over their protection and access to essential services.

According to UNHCR, some arrivals are staying with relatives and host communities, while others have sought temporary shelter in schools and churches.

Food is the most urgent need, alongside safe drinking water, emergency shelter, sanitation and healthcare.

UNHCR has deployed an emergency team to Moyale to support the response and is working with the Kenyan government through the Department of Refugee Services and county authorities.

Other partners involved in the response include the International Organization for Migration (IOM), UNICEF, the World Food Programme (WFP), the Kenya Red Cross Society and other humanitarian agencies.

The refugee agency said it was mobilising emergency relief supplies, including essential household items and temporary shelter materials, to support nearly 12,000 people as efforts to expand assistance continue.

Humanitarian agencies are also conducting assessments to establish the protection and relief needs of those who have crossed the border.

UNHCR said it was working with government authorities and humanitarian partners to identify safer accommodation options farther away from the border for people fleeing the violence.

The agency, together with UNICEF, IOM and WFP, is seeking $8.9 million to support up to 50,000 people who have fled Ethiopia into Kenya over the next three months.

The proposed funding will provide lifesaving assistance, including food, shelter, water and sanitation, as well as registration and protection services, particularly for children.

The appeal comes as humanitarian agencies seek to scale up their response to the rapidly growing number of arrivals and ease pressure on host communities in the border region.

The agencies have warned that additional resources will be critical to ensuring that people fleeing the clashes can access basic necessities and protection while their immediate needs are assessed.