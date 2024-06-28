Rudiger Back, Eriksen Absent Before Germany-Denmark Euro Clash

A spokesperson from the Danish FA (DBU) said Eriksen had taken part in a gym workout instead.

Rudiger’s potential absence was a threat for Germany, who are already set to do without fellow centre-back Jonathan Tah, who misses the game with a yellow card suspension. Also Read: Hosts Germany become 1st team to reach Euro 2024 knockouts

The Real Madrid defender was in high spirits at Friday’s session, joking with Jamal Musiala while doing laps of the pitch at the German training base in Herzogenaurach.

Rudiger injured his hamstring towards the end of Germany’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the final group game but played on and completed the match.

Nico Schlotterbeck, who faced off against Rudiger in the Champions League final with club side Borussia Dortmund in June, will take Tah’s place in central defence.

By Agencies.