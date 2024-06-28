Rudiger Back, Eriksen Absent Before Germany-Denmark Euro Clash

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger on Friday returned to training ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2024 last 16 clash with Denmark, having missed earlier sessions with a hamstring strain.
Denmark however will be forced to sweat on the fitness of midfielder Christian Eriksen, who did not take the pitch in the Danes’ pre-match training session.
A spokesperson from the Danish FA (DBU) said Eriksen had taken part in a gym workout instead.
Rudiger’s potential absence was a threat for Germany, who are already set to do without fellow centre-back Jonathan Tah, who misses the game with a yellow card suspension.
