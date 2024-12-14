Ruto Appoints Stephen Maore As Chair Of Regional Groundwater Centre

Close Menu
    President William Ruto has named Stephen Maore as the chairperson of the Board of Directors for the Regional Centre on Groundwater Resources Education, Training, and Research in Eastern Africa.

    In a gazette notice dated Friday, December 13, the president announced Maore’s appointment, which takes effect immediately and will run for three years.

    Maore brings over 16 years of strategy, marketing, and brand management expertise.

    He previously served as the director and marketing strategist at Kenya Methodist University (KeMU), where his responsibilities included resource mobilization, branding, partnerships, alumni coordination, marketing, and communication.

    Since 2006, Maore has been a KeMU lecturer specializing in International Business, Marketing, Brand Management, and Strategic Management.

     

