fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Ruto Refers to Tuesday Events as Treasonous, Promises Action

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    schools reopening
    President William Ruto. [PCS]

    President William Ruto has issued a stern warning to the alleged organizers of the chaos witnessed during Tuesday’s anti-Finance Bill protests.

    The President emphasized that it is his constitutional duty to protect Kenya’s constitutional order as he referred to the day’s events as “treasonous”.

    “Today events mark a critical point on how we respond to threats to our peace,” he said.

    “We will ensure a situation of this nature does nor recur again.”

    He also said  that his government will conduct swift investigations into the events where anti-Finance Bill protesters broke into the Parliament buildings.

    He also warned those he identified as financiers of the protests.

    “We must separate Criminals from people exercising their constitutional right of Expression,” he said.

    “I have directed all organs of our national security to deploy measures to thwart any attempts by dangerous criminals to undermine the security and stability of our country. As the people of Kenya go to bed tonight, I give you my assurance that the safety of your families and properties remains my utmost priority.”

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    CS Duale Deploys KDF to Assist Police Over Protests

    Ruto Refers to Tuesday Events as Treasonous, Promises Action

     
    Uhuru Issues Statement on the Protests in Nairobi on Tuesday 

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X