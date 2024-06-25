Ruto Refers to Tuesday Events as Treasonous, Promises Action

President William Ruto has issued a stern warning to the alleged organizers of the chaos witnessed during Tuesday’s anti-Finance Bill protests.

The President emphasized that it is his constitutional duty to protect Kenya’s constitutional order as he referred to the day’s events as “treasonous”.

“Today events mark a critical point on how we respond to threats to our peace,” he said.

“We will ensure a situation of this nature does nor recur again.”

He also said that his government will conduct swift investigations into the events where anti-Finance Bill protesters broke into the Parliament buildings.

He also warned those he identified as financiers of the protests.

“We must separate Criminals from people exercising their constitutional right of Expression,” he said.

“I have directed all organs of our national security to deploy measures to thwart any attempts by dangerous criminals to undermine the security and stability of our country. As the people of Kenya go to bed tonight, I give you my assurance that the safety of your families and properties remains my utmost priority.”