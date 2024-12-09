Ruto, Uhuru Hold Discussions on National and Regional Issues in Gatundu

In a historic gesture of unity and collaboration, President William Samoei Ruto today visited former President Uhuru Kenyatta at his family home in Gatundu.

The two leaders engaged in an extensive dialogue on issues of national and regional importance, reaffirming their shared commitment to Kenya’s progress and stability.

During the meeting, President Ruto commended President Kenyatta for his exemplary statesmanship in ensuring a peaceful transition of power after the 2022 elections. He also lauded the former President’s continued goodwill toward his successors and the nation’s development agenda.

The leaders acknowledged the global economic challenges, including the impacts of COVID-19, the Ukraine war, and volatile markets, which have affected Kenya and other nations. They noted progress in mitigating these effects, highlighting achievements such as reduced inflation, stabilized food prices, and improvements in the Kenyan shilling and interest rates.

President Ruto expressed gratitude to President Kenyatta for laying a strong foundation that has enabled key programs under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda. These initiatives aim to enhance food security, universal healthcare, affordable housing, infrastructure development, and education reforms. Both leaders emphasized the need to accelerate these efforts to boost household incomes and create more opportunities for Kenyans.

The discussions extended to fostering national unity, emphasizing harmonious collaboration among government arms, civil society, and religious leaders. They called for inclusive political consensus to propel Kenya’s development agenda.

Regionally, the leaders recognized Kenya’s critical role in promoting peace and security in East Africa. President Ruto praised President Kenyatta’s ongoing efforts in peace-building and conflict resolution, which continue to enhance regional stability.

The leaders also addressed domestic governance, urging for a resolution of court cases surrounding the IEBC selection panel to expedite the appointment of commissioners. They further rallied support for Raila Odinga’s candidacy for Chair of the African Union Commission, a role they believe will amplify Kenya’s influence in Africa.

The two leaders committed to regular engagements on national matters and extended their warm holiday wishes to all Kenyans.