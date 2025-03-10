Samuel Onuha Siblings: All About Reuben Onuha

Samuel Uchenna Johan Onuha is a 26-year-old self-made millionaire and entrepreneur born on July 26, 1998, in a small village in the Netherlands.

Of Nigerian and Mexican descent, Samuel grew up in modest circumstances, shaped by his mother, Carmen Onuha, a resilient woman who supported his ambitions despite financial struggles.

From an early age, Samuel displayed an entrepreneurial spirit, rejecting the confines of traditional education.

At 18, he dropped out of high school to pursue e-commerce ventures, eventually founding Icon Amsterdam (ICON), a luxury streetwear brand known for its muscle-fit apparel tailored for athletic men.

Siblings

Samuel has one brother, Reuben Onuha, with whom he shares a close professional and personal bond.

Together, the Onuha brothers co-founded ICON in 2018, blending their skills to create a fashion brand that has generated over $25 million annually.

Reuben has played a pivotal role in the logistics and operational aspects of the business, complementing Samuel’s visionary leadership and marketing expertise.

What Samuel Onuha is known for

Onuha is widely recognized for his entrepreneurial achievements, particularly as the founder of ICON, a menswear brand that revolutionized the industry with its focus on perfect fits and unique styles.

Launched in 2018, ICON quickly gained prominence in the European fashion market, catering to athletic men seeking stylish, well-fitting clothing.

Samuel’s innovative approach to e-commerce and dropshipping propelled the brand to global success, reportedly generating over $30 million annually at its peak.

Beyond fashion, he has cultivated a significant online presence, amassing over 600,000 followers on Instagram and a substantial following on TikTok and YouTube.

Known for sharing his lavish lifestyle—private plane rides, luxury cars like his $600,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and extravagant meals.

He also mentors aspiring entrepreneurs through coaching programs and online content, emphasizing perseverance, strategic thinking, and the pursuit of financial freedom.

Legal issues

Despite his success, Onuha’s journey has been marred by significant legal troubles.

In early March, Samuel and his brother Reuben were arrested in Dubai, where they had been living a high-profile lifestyle.

The arrest followed a dramatic raid on Samuel’s $50 million mansion in Palm Jumeirah, prompted by tips from unpaid escorts at a lavish party hosted by the brothers in February.

Dubai authorities allege that Samuel orchestrated a sophisticated drug smuggling operation, dubbed a “snow” network, involving the trafficking of 250 kilograms of cocaine—valued at approximately $60 million—into the emirate.

The drugs were reportedly concealed in shipping containers routed from South America through Amsterdam to the UAE. Reuben is accused of aiding in the logistics and distribution.

The seizure represents one of the largest drug busts in Dubai’s recent history, and under the UAE’s stringent drug laws, the brothers face severe penalties.

If convicted of drug trafficking, they could receive sentences of up to 25 years or more, with some legal experts noting that life imprisonment or even the death penalty could be possible in extreme cases.