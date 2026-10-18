Schleck, Aleper triumph in Nanyuki as LOOP Safari Gravel Series concludes 2026 season

Uganda’s duo of Jordan Schleck and Mary Aleper emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s elite races, respectively, as the 2026 LOOP Safari Gravel Series concluded with its fourth and final leg in Nanyuki on Saturday.

The Nanyuki edition, which made its debut on the series calendar this year following a vote by cyclists through the Riders’ Choice initiative, saw competitors tackle the challenging 90-kilometre Simba Route in pursuit of top honours and valuable gravel national championship points.

Schleck, representing Canyon ATR, continued his impressive run in the series, clocking 3:57:44 to claim the men’s elite title. Stanley Ngugi of Black Mamba Development Squad finished second in 4:03:41, narrowly ahead of teammate Dan Kandagor, who completed the podium in 4:03:47.

In the women’s elite race, Aleper, representing Black Mamba Development Squad, delivered another commanding performance to take victory in 5:08:24. Monica Jelimo of Ariya Finergy Solar BikeShop finished second in 5:11:54, while her teammate Alice Miring’u secured third place in 5:40:45.

Speaking after his victory, Schleck welcomed the opportunity to compete in Nanyuki, describing the course as a fitting conclusion to the season.

“It feels great to finish the season with another victory. The competition was tough, especially with Stanley and Dan pushing throughout the race, so I had to work hard to stay ahead. Nanyuki offered a different challenge from the other courses we have raced this season, and that is what makes this series exciting. Every destination tests you differently, and I am happy to have come out on top today.”

Aleper, who completed back-to-back victories following her success in Vipingo, expressed satisfaction with her performance and the growing competitiveness of women’s cycling.

“I am very happy with today’s result. Coming into the race, I knew the competition would be strong, so my focus was on managing the course well and maintaining my pace. Winning in Vipingo gave me confidence, but every race is different, and you have to work for the result. It is encouraging to see more women competing strongly in these events, and I hope we can continue building on this momentum,” Schleck said.

Speaking on the conclusion of the 2026 season, Nelly Wainaina, NCBA Group Director, Marketing, Communication and Citizenship, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting cycling and creating opportunities for athletes to compete at higher levels.

“We are delighted to see the 2026 LOOP Safari Gravel Series conclude on such a strong note here in Nanyuki. This season has demonstrated just how much potential there is in cycling, not only as a competitive sport but also as a platform for bringing communities together and showcasing different parts of our country. Through LOOP, we are proud to support an initiative that gives cyclists opportunities to challenge themselves, discover new destinations and grow their talent.

“The recognition of the Nanyuki leg as a UCI-approved National Championship is particularly encouraging because it creates opportunities for our riders to earn international ranking points while competing here at home. We congratulate today’s winners and all the cyclists who have participated throughout the season. We remain committed to working with our partners to make the sport more accessible and to support its continued growth,” Aleper said.

The Nanyuki event brought the curtain down on a season that began in Limuru in March before moving to Naivasha in June and Vipingo Ridge in August.

Schleck and Aleper earned Sh20,000 each, while Ngugi and Jelimo Sh15,000. Third-placed Kandagor and Miring’u took home KES 10,000 each. Fourth- and fifth-place finishers were awarded Sh7,000 and Sh5,000.

In the team competition, Black Mamba Development Squad topped the standings with 426.00 points to claim the Sh125,000 top prize, ahead of Ariya Finergy Solar Cycling, who finished second with 343.30 points to pocket Sh100,000. The Hub Karen secured third place with 285.00 points, earning Sh70,000, while Joy Riders and Kaf Falcons completed the top five with 261.30 and 257.79 points, respectively.

The series brings together elite athletes, amateur riders and cycling enthusiasts through a calendar of gravel cycling events designed to support talent development, community participation and sustainable tourism. Through its competitive platform, the series also provides eligible riders with opportunities to pursue national and international cycling ambitions.

The LOOP Safari Gravel Series is organised by The Amani Project, an initiative dedicated to developing and supporting cycling talent across East Africa, with LOOP Digital Financial Services as the title sponsor, in partnership with the Kenya Cycling Federation.