Shakahola Murder Case Adjourned Over Fresh Evidence

The High Court in Mombasa adjourned the murder trial of controversial preacher Paul Nthenge McKenzie and 28 co-accused after the prosecution informed court of the discovery of fresh evidence.

Prosecutors Alex Ndiema and Victor Simbi told Lady Justice Diana Mochache on Monday that investigators had uncovered new leads that could bring more suspects into the case and expand the list of witnesses.

“The investigators have gathered new evidence, which will lead to the inclusion of additional suspects and more witnesses to testify against the accused,” Ndiema told Justice Mochache.

The prosecution sought more time for investigations to be concluded, assuring the court that the request was not meant to delay proceedings or frustrate justice.

“We wish to assure the court that this application is purely aimed at ensuring thorough investigations are conducted,” Simbi added.

According to the prosecution, DNA collection and analysis are still ongoing, and there may be a need to review or substitute the charge sheet. Such changes, they said, would be canvassed during pre-trial proceedings.

The judge adjourned the hearing to Wednesday, when the prosecution is expected to present four witnesses to testify.

The court will give further directions once the fresh evidence is formally presented and pre-trial matters are concluded.