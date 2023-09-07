Shocking Twist: Woman Marries Father-In-Law After Groom Flees Wedding

Preparing for a wedding is often a complex and stressful endeavor, filled with concerns about logistics, family dynamics, and ensuring everything goes off without a hitch.

But for one Indonesian bride, her big day took an unimaginable turn when her fiancé made a hasty escape, leaving her with a surprising alternative – marrying her would-be father-in-law.

The remarkable incident reportedly unfolded in Indonesia, where a groom named Isra reportedly fled the wedding venue before the crucial “Ijab Kabul,” a consent ceremony in Islam, could take place.

As invited guests had already gathered for the ceremony, the bride’s family faced a perplexing situation.

With no groom in sight, the bride’s family made an extraordinary decision. They decided to continue with the wedding, with the groom’s father stepping in to take his son’s place at the ceremony.

The unusual turn of events was shared by the bride’s brother, who described the bizarre circumstances surrounding his sister’s nuptials.

He revealed that despite the guests’ presence and the festive atmosphere, the groom’s family suddenly claimed that their son was missing, leaving everyone shocked and perplexed.

The bride’s brother further elaborated that the bride and the original groom had been in a romantic relationship for an extended period, making the groom’s sudden disappearance even more bewildering.

He shared that the groom had been caught entering the bride’s room on a previous occasion.

In addition to the emotional rollercoaster, the unexpected turn of events also resulted in a financial loss for the bride’s family. They had invested approximately Sh238,000 in preparations for the wedding. However, despite the groom’s abrupt departure, the bride’s family reportedly had no intentions of pursuing any legal action.

