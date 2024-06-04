Simon Helberg Sibling: All About Mason Helberg

Simon Helberg is an American actor and comedian born on December 9, 1980, in Los Angeles, California.

He is best known for his role as Howard Wolowitz in the CBS sitcom, The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, for which he won the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Helberg has also appeared in several films, including Florence Foster Jenkins, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and Annette.

He started acting in 1999, taking guest roles and small parts, establishing himself as a character performer and comedian.

Helberg attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where he trained at the Atlantic Theater Company.

Sibling

Helberg has a brother named Mason Helberg.

Mason is also involved in the entertainment industry, albeit in a different capacity.

He is a music producer and has worked on various projects, including music for films and television shows.

Career

Helberg began his acting career in 1999, taking guest roles and small parts in TV shows like Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Popular and Undeclared.

He gained more exposure as a regular on MADtv in 2002, where he honed his comedy skills through impersonations and parodies.

Helberg’s big break came in 2007 when he landed the role of Howard Wolowitz on the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

The show ran for 12 seasons until 2019, making Helberg a household name.

His salary steadily increased from $45,000 per episode to $1 million in the later seasons, earning him an estimated $23 million in 2015-2016 alone.

Between Big Bang Theory seasons, Helberg appeared in films like A Serious Man, Let Go, and Florence Foster Jenkins, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

In 2014, he wrote, directed and starred in the romantic comedy We’ll Never Have Paris.

Since The Big Bang Theory ended, Helberg has continued acting in movies like Annette and making guest appearances on shows like Poker Face.

Awards and accolades

Helberg has been nominated for numerous awards, including the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, which he won for his role as Howard Wolowitz in The Big Bang Theory.

He has also been nominated twice for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for his work on The Big Bang Theory.

Additionally, Helberg was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for his role as pianist Cosmé McMoon in Florence Foster Jenkins.

He has also been nominated for Teen Choice Awards for his role in The Big Bang Theory.

Personal life

Simon Helberg is married to Jocelyn Towne, an American actress, producer, and director. The couple met in 2002 and dated for five years before getting married on July 7, 2007. They have two children: Adeline Helberg, born on April 23, 2014, and Wilder Towne Helberg, born on April 23, 2017.

Jocelyn Towne is also an actress, known for her roles in films like The Freebie and The Good Wife. She has also worked as a producer and director on various projects, including the documentary Love, Gilda and the short film The Last Time I Saw Richard.

Helberg and Jocelyn Towne are known for their strong family bond and have been vocal about their experiences as parents.

They have spoken about the challenges of balancing work and family life, particularly during the filming of The Big Bang Theory, where Helberg’s character, Howard Wolowitz, was a central figure.

The couple’s children, Adeline and Wilder, have also made appearances at public events and have been featured in media outlets.

Adeline has been spotted at red-carpet events with her parents, and Wilder has been featured in interviews and social media posts.