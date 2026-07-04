Six people killed, five injured in grisly Nakuru-Eldoret highway crash at Mau Summit

At least six people were killed and five others injured in a fatal road accident at Nyanja area along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County, on Friday night, police said.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 pm and involved a Toyota Hiace matatu, belonging to Eldoret Cross Company, and a Mercedes-Benz Actros trailer.

Police said the matatu was travelling from Nakuru towards Eldoret with 11 passengers on board when the trailer, which was heading in the opposite direction towards Nakuru, allegedly lost control while ascending the Nyanja slope.

The trailer reportedly swerved into the opposite lane and collided head-on with the oncoming matatu.

Five male adults, including the matatu driver, died on the spot. Their identities had not been established by the time of the report.

Six passengers sustained multiple injuries and were rushed to Londiani Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

Among the injured, two men and one woman were admitted in critical condition after they were found unconscious at the scene.

The trailer driver, aged 49, suffered minor injuries.

Kuresoi North Sub-County Police Commander John Kimutai confirmed the tragic incident.

He said the trailer was ascending the notorious Nyanja slope when the driver lost control, veering into the path of the oncoming 14-seater matatu. “The accident occurred at around 8:30pm. A matatu belonging to Eldoret Crossroad sacco was heading towards Nakuru from Eldoret. A trailer ascending Nyanja slope swerved to the right and collided head on with the matatu fatally injuring five people on the spot,” Kimutai said.

A sixth victim died in hospital.

Police officers processed the scene and began investigations into the cause of the crash as efforts were made to clear the wreckage and restore normal traffic flow along the busy highway.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the mortuary pending identification and post-mortem examinations.

The accident increased to 16, the number of those killed in separate accidents in the country on Friday night alone.

Police said they concluded six passengers, four riders and three pillion passengers.

More than 30 people were injured in the accidents. There is a campaign to address the menace.

Officials say reckless overtaking, speeding, and drunk driving remain among the leading causes of road accidents across the country, continuing to claim lives despite sustained public safety campaigns by National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Mechanical failures from poorly maintained vehicles, including worn tyres and faulty brakes, have also been identified as significant contributors to the growing number of crashes. In addition to driver negligence, poor road conditions such as potholes, confusing signage, and inadequate lighting make travel increasingly hazardous.