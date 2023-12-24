Smokey Robinson’s Net Worth

Smokey Robinson, the esteemed American R&B and pop singer-songwriter, record producer, and former record executive, boasts a net worth of $150 million. Revered for pioneering the iconic Motown sound from the 1950s to the 1970s, Robinson played a pivotal role in the success of the Miracles before embarking on a prosperous solo career. His contributions to Motown Records earned him the title of vice president, and in 1987, Smokey Robinson was rightfully inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Smokey Robinson Net Worth $150 Million Date of Birth February 19, 1940 Place of Birth Detroit, Michigan Nationality American Profession Record producer, Songwriter, Singer, Musician, Actor, Music executive, Singer-songwriter

Early Life

Born William “Smokey” Robinson Jr. on February 19, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, he emerged from humble beginnings on the North End. His passion for music ignited during high school, where he formed the doo-wop group, initially named the Five Chimes and later renamed the Matadors. Robinson’s musical journey intertwined with the emergence of Motown, and his unique cowboy-inspired nickname, “Smokey Joe,” became his signature.

Smokey Robinson Miracles

The Matadors evolved into the Miracles, and in 1957, Robinson’s path intersected with songwriter Berry Gordy, resulting in the release of their first successful single, “Got a Job.” Robinson’s academic pursuits in electrical engineering took a back seat as the Miracles, under the newly formed Tamla Records (later Motown), delivered hits like “Shop Around” in 1960. The next decade witnessed a cascade of chart-toppers, leading to the group’s renaming as Smokey Robinson & the Miracles in 1965.

Also Read: Simon Cowell’s Net Worth

Beyond the Miracles, Smokey’s songwriting prowess touched artists like the Temptations, the Marvelettes, and Marvin Gaye. A testament to his versatility, Robinson ventured into a solo career in 1973 with albums like “Smokey” and “Pure Smokey.” Despite initial challenges, the 1975 release of “A Quiet Storm” marked a solo breakthrough.

Smokey Robinson Solo

Following hits like “Cruisin'” (1979) and “Being with You” (1981), Smokey Robinson’s solo career flourished. However, the evolving dynamics at Motown led him to step down as vice president in 1988, enabling a renewed focus on his individual musical journey. Collaborations with various artists and successful releases, such as “One Heartbeat” (1987), characterized his continued impact on the industry.

Smokey Robinson’s Wife and Children

Smokey Robinson’s personal life, marked by his marriage to Claudette Rogers, a fellow Miracles member, endured challenges. The couple, parents to two children, faced the strains of Robinson’s third child from another relationship, leading to their divorce in 1986. In 2002, Smokey found marital bliss again with Frances Gladney.

Smokey Robinson Net Worth

Smokey Robinson net worth of $150 million showcases not only financial success but a sustained commitment to artistic expression and musical innovation.