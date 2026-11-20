A Somali national who fraudulently obtained Kenyan identity documents was convicted at the JKIA Law Courts and ordered repatriated.

Detectives from Immigration and Citizen Services, working with immigration officials, intercepted Khalid Hassan Ahmed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on November 14, 2026.

At the time, Ahmed was travelling on a Kenyan passport.

He was also found in possession of a Somali passport and a Kenyan National Identity Card (Maisha Card).

Following investigations, Ahmed was charged at the JKIA Law Courts with three offences including unlawfully being present in Kenya, knowingly presenting an identity card containing false entries with intent to deceive, and making a false declaration to obtain a Kenyan passport.

Ahmed pleaded guilty to all three charges and was convicted.

The court imposed fines totalling Sh250,000.

The court also ordered his repatriation and directed that the Kenyan passport and National Identity Card be surrendered for cancellation and destruction after 14 days.

His original Somali passport was handed to the investigating officers for safekeeping and use in the repatriation process.

Ahmed remains in custody pending repatriation, officials said.

The DCI, working closely with relevant government agencies said it remains committed to protecting the integrity of Kenya’s identity documents and immigration systems from fraud.