Spanish PM vows to fight on as corruption scandal grows

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is fighting to keep his job, as corruption allegations prompted the resignation of a close aide and sparked tension in his minority coalition.

The scandal erupted on Thursday after the Supreme Court said Santos Cerdan, the third-highest ranking figure in Sanchez’s Socialist party, was suspected of involvement in awarding of public works contracts in return for kickbacks.

The case is linked to a broader investigation that already ensnared former transport minister Jose Luis Abalos, once a close ally of the prime minister.

Sanchez is not accused of any wrongdoing but the case adds to mounting legal scrutiny of his inner circle.

His wife, brother and Spain’s top prosecutor, who was appointed by Sanchez’s government, are all under judicial investigation in separate cases.

The scandals– none of which have gone beyond the preliminary investigation phase — have fuelled demands from his critics for him to resign and call early elections.

Centre-right newspaper El Mundo wrote in an editorial on Friday it was “untenable” for him to continue.

The situation was “agonising” for the Socialist leader, who was been in office since 2018, wrote conservative newspaper ABC.

Speaking at his party’s headquarters on Thursday, a sombre-looking Sanchez apologised for the scandal but vowed to serve out his term until 2027.

But his ruling coalition junior partner, far-left party Sumar, called for a change in the government’s direction in the wake of the scandal.

“It’s not enough to say sorry,” Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, the founder of Sumar, told reporters.

At the same time Catalan separatist party Junts has requested an urgent meeting with Socialist leaders to assess the viability of the legislature.

Sanchez’s fragile minority government relies on Junts to pass laws in parliament.

Paloma Roman, a political science professor at Madrid’s Complutense University, said Sanchez may be forced to call a confidence vote to reassert control.

“What Sanchez needs to do now is to calm his allies’ criticism by providing them with more information and addressing the issue of confidence,” she told AFP.

‘Earn trust’

The government has so far refused to call a confidence vote.

“The prime minister has to keep earning the public’s trust every day, as he’s doing,” Oscar Lopez, a cabinet minister who is close to Sanchez, said Friday during an interview with news radio Cadena Ser.

“He has a duty to carry out his campaign promises and not let down the millions who voted for him,” he added when asked whether a vote of confidence was being considered.

The main opposition Popular Party (PP) has called repeatedly for Sanchez to step down.

But PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, has ruled out the idea of proposing a motion in parliament to try to topple Sanchez, warning it could backfire and bolster the Socialist leader if it fails.

He instead urged Sanchez’s allies to reconsider their support, saying they would be complicit in “the biggest wave of corruption” if they refused.

Analysts say Sanchez’s coalition partners are reluctant to withdraw their support, fearing that doing so could pave the way for a PP government supported by far-right party Vox — a prospect many regional and leftist parties view as unacceptable.

“They won’t let Sanchez fall — not out of love, but because they fear a PP-Vox government even more,” said Roman.

Sanchez came to power in June 2018 after ousting his predecessor, Mariano Rajoy, in a no-confidence vote over corruption scandals involving the PP.

Most recent opinion polls show the PP holding a slim lead over the Socialists.

